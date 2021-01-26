U.S. News & World Report Ranks FSC's Online MBA Program Among Top 100 In Nation

"I am extremely pleased to share this exciting recognition of our incredible online MBA program," said Dr. Anne B. Kerr, president of Florida Southern College. "The dramatic increase in our national ranking, in which FSC ranks higher than many of our well-renowned peer institutions, illustrates the exceptional work of our faculty members and demonstrates their continuing commitment to excellence, as well as the outstanding quality of our MBA students."

Florida Southern's online MBA program, which started in spring 2016, has seen a 254% growth in the past four years. The 33-hour, self-paced online program utilizes a seven-week format and offers tracks/concentrations in business analytics, CPA licensure, I/O psychology, and supply chain management.

FSC's inclusion in the U.S. News Top 100 of Best Online MBA Programs for 2021 was determined by evaluation of data in five categories:

Engagement (opportunities to readily interact with instructors and classmates);

(opportunities to readily interact with instructors and classmates); Expert Opinion (via a survey of high-ranking academic officials at MBA programs);

(via a survey of high-ranking academic officials at MBA programs); Faculty Credentials and Training (comparing academic credentials of online instructors to those of on-campus instructors);

(comparing academic credentials of online instructors to those of on-campus instructors); Student Excellence (MBA students entering program with proven aptitudes, ambitions and accomplishments);

(MBA students entering program with proven aptitudes, ambitions and accomplishments); Student Services and Technologies (incorporation of diverse online learning technologies with strongly supportive learning assistance, career guidance, and financial aid resources).

Data for the U.S. News ranking of Best Online MBA Programs was collected between September 2020 and November 2020, and was based on responses from 324 schools offering online MBAs.

"We attribute this significant increase in our ranking to the efforts of our faculty," said Dr. Michael Weber, dean of the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise. "They excel at delivering industry relevant content and providing experiential learning opportunities for our students. We can also thank our alumni, who have been more than willing to provide employment/outcome data and testimonials regarding their success after graduation. The improved ranking was also influenced by our investments in student services and technologies, as well as the unwavering commitment of our admissions team to recruit and enroll the best and brightest MBA students."

Dr. Weber adds: "We are excited that our Online MBA has broken into the Top 100 of best programs, as this is an incredible affirmation of the high-quality MBA that we deliver. We look forward to additional recognition at the national and international level, as our programs continue to evolve."

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in Florida. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio; is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning; and boasts 30 NCAA Division II national championships. It is ranked among the top 10 Regional Universities in the South by U.S. News and World Report in its 2021 "Best Colleges" guide, and is included in The Princeton Review's 2021 "386 Best Colleges" guide, the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2021," and Forbes magazine's "America's Top Colleges" guide. The College is committed to the development of the whole student through vibrant student life programs that prepare graduates to make a positive, consequential impact on society. FSC is conveniently located within an hour's drive of both Orlando and Tampa. FSC is home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture and was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2012. Named the "Most Beautiful Campus in the Nation" for two consecutive years by The Princeton Review and one of the nation's "Ten College Campuses with the Best Architecture" by Architectural Digest, Florida Southern is an internationally-recognized place of beauty and academic excellence.

