U.S. News & World Report Ranks Hackensack University Medical Center the #1 Hospital in New Jersey; JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute Ranked Among the Best Rehabilitation Hospitals in the U.S.; Hackensack Meridian Health has Five Top-Ranked Hospitals in the State

EDISON, N.J., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey's largest and most comprehensive health network, is proud to announce that Hackensack University Medical Center has been ranked #1 in New Jersey by U.S. News & World Report, making it the only hospital in New Jersey with the #1 adult and children's hospital rankings. Hackensack Meridian Health has more top-ranked hospitals (5) than anyone in New Jersey for 2021-22, according to the annual Best Hospitals rankings, which in their 32nd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.

Hackensack University Medical Center is ranked #1 in New Jersey and #7 in the New York metro area. In addition to its Best Hospitals ranking, Hackensack University Medical Center is also rated as High Performing in 14 procedures and conditions, and sets the standard for all New Jersey hospitals in several specialties. Highlights include:

New Jersey's only nationally-ranked Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Neurology & Neurosurgery and Urology programs.

Best Urology and Neurology & Neurosurgery programs, ever since 2013. New Jersey's Best Cancer Center is John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center, which is part of the NCI-designated Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Best Cancer Center is John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center, which is part of the NCI-designated Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics and Orthopedics rank among the top in New Jersey .

Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center was ranked #1 Best Children's Hospital in New Jersey in June 2021 by U.S. News & World Report, and a top 20 children's hospital in the mid-Atlantic region. Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital also ranked in the top 50 nationally for pediatric cancer care in the 2021-22 Best Children's Hospitals rankings.

Jersey Shore University Medical Center is ranked #7 in New Jersey and #23 in the New York metro area. Jersey Shore University Medical Center has more High Performing procedures and conditions than anyone in Central New Jersey, building on its record of excellence for 2021-22. K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center is also ranked in the top 50 nationally for pediatric cancer care in the U.S. News & World Report 2021-22 Best Children's Hospitals rankings.

Riverview Medical Center is ranked #13 in New Jersey and #28 in the New York metro area. Riverview Medical Center is rated High Performing in six procedures and conditions, including COPD, colon cancer surgery, heart failure, hip replacement, kidney failure and stroke.

JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute is ranked #30 in the U.S. for rehabilitation hospitals. Rehabilitation is also the highest nationally-ranked specialty for the health network.

"Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals consistently rank among the best in New Jersey and the nation because of our outstanding staff, who put our patients first by delivering high-quality, compassionate care that keeps getting better," said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "Their heroic efforts during the pandemic have made our network stronger than ever, and enabled us to continue serving local communities with more top-ranked hospitals than anyone in New Jersey."

For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialty areas, 175 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

"This year's expanded report from U.S. News includes new ratings for important procedures and conditions to help each patient pick the right hospital for the type of care they need," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "Hospitals faced incredible challenges this past year, and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to offer excellent care today."

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.

For more information about the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, please visit the FAQ. The rankings will be published in the U.S. News "Best Hospitals 2022" guidebook.

For more information, visit Best Hospitals and use #BestHospitals on Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children's hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 36,000 team members, and 7,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network's notable distinctions include having more top-ranked hospitals than anyone in New Jersey, as recognized by U.S. News & World Report.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its first class of students in 2018 to its campus in Nutley and Clifton. The Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI), housed in a fully renovated state-of-the-art facility, seeks to translate current innovations in science to improve clinical outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and other life-threatening and disabling conditions.

Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org .

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

