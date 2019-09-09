U.S. News & World Report ranks Lynn University among "Best Colleges" for 2020

"We continue to elevate the value of a Lynn education, which is demonstrated by our rise in nationally recognized rankings," said Gareth Fowles, vice president for enrollment management. "In turn, more students are choosing Lynn for the innovative, global and personalized education it provides."

Lynn welcomed a record-breaking 1,224 new undergraduate and graduate students in August. The university's overall enrollment has grown approximately 45% in the last decade to more than 3,200 students seeking bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees on campus and online. Eighteen percent of students are international.

U.S. News evaluates colleges and universities on 15 measures of academic quality. The complete methodology is available online.

Lynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,000 students from nearly 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report has named it among the most innovative and international universities. Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 25 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school's Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit lynn.edu.

