U.S. News & World Report Ranks Radford University No. 14 Among Southern Public Schools

The rankings also spotlighted the University's education curriculum, with Undergraduate Teaching – Regional Universities South moving up to No. 15 from No. 16 last year. In addition, the University was ranked among Best Colleges for Veterans – Regional Universities South (No. 19) and overall Regional Universities – South (No. 33).

"The most recent U.S. News & World Report rankings highlight Radford University's commitment to delivering high-quality academic programs and unique experiential learning opportunities that enable our students to grow, learn and succeed throughout their Highlander journey," said Radford University President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. "These rankings recognize and reflect the positive impact our University is making on the lives of others by establishing a lasting legacy in their communities throughout the world. Without question, this exemplary work is a testament to our world-class faculty and dedicated staff."

The accolades come after an academic year marked by innovation and impacted by unexpected challenges. Radford University began Fall 2019 with one of the most impactful events in its history — welcoming the first class of Radford University Carilion (RUC), formerly Jefferson College of Health Sciences. With the RUC merger, Radford gained an expanded healthcare education portfolio and a larger physical presence with an educational site in Roanoke, Virginia.

During this extraordinary year, Radford also celebrated its 110th anniversary as an institution of higher learning. The Radford of today is an institution of nearly 11,000 students with diverse academic offerings of 76 bachelor's degree programs in 47 disciplines, three associate degrees and six certificates at the undergraduate level; 28 master's programs in 23 disciplines and six doctoral programs at the graduate level; and 14 post-baccalaureate certificates and one post-master's certificate. At each level and in every program, the University is focused on student empowerment and success, while maintaining a keen focus on teaching, research and service.

"Radford's continued presence in the U.S. News & World Report rankings is a tribute to our strength as an institution and a direct result of the talent, passion and engagement of our students, faculty and staff," Hemphill said.

