U.S. News & World Report Ranks Sheppard Pratt Fifth in the Nation in Annual 2020-21 Best Hospitals List

BALTIMORE, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheppard Pratt was named one of the nation's top five psychiatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report in its 2020-2021 Best Hospitals rankings. Sheppard Pratt, which was ranked number five nationally—up from number seven last year—has been consistently ranked among the top hospitals in the country for psychiatry for 30 years.

"Now more than ever, there is a need for trusted resources to provide critical mental and behavioral health," said Harsh K. Trivedi, MD, MBA, president and CEO of Sheppard Pratt. "While there is much uncertainty in the world today, those in need of care can be confident in Sheppard Pratt. A top five U.S. News & World Report ranking illustrates our commitment to not just the high-quality care we provide, but also the depth and breadth of our services to ensure we meet the needs of everyone who walks through our doors."

Sheppard Pratt recently launched its Virtual Crisis Walk-In Clinic to provide an online mental health assessment and triage to those in crisis, reducing a key barrier to those seeking treatment. The Virtual Crisis Walk-In Clinic offers an alternative for those seeking emergency mental health care in these uncertain times.

As a local, regional, and national resource serving people from 42 states and 19 countries, Sheppard Pratt will further expand access to world-class care and services with the completion of its new 50-acre hospital campus in the capital region in 2021. The new hospital in Howard County, Maryland, will provide another access point for mental health, addiction services, and outpatient care.

Sheppard Pratt is a growing network of behavioral health resources that provides the most comprehensive continuum of services in the nation—serving more than 80,000 people annually, through more than 160 programs, and across more than 380 sites of services.

The Best Hospitals specialty rankings assess performance in 16 specialties. Rankings for the psychiatry specialty are based solely on expert opinion surveys by board-certified physicians on a hospital's ability to develop and sustain a system that delivers high-quality care.

For the 2020-2021 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide. In the 16 specialty areas,134 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. For more information, visit the Best Hospitals list and its methodology.

Sheppard Pratt is the largest private, nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, developmental disability, special education, and social services in the country. A nationwide resource, Sheppard Pratt provides services across a comprehensive continuum of care, spanning both hospital- and community-based resources. Since its founding in 1853, Sheppard Pratt has been innovating the field through research, best practice implementation, and a focus on improving the quality of mental health care on a global level. Sheppard Pratt has been consistently ranked as a top national psychiatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report for 30 years.

