U.S. News & World Report Releases 2019 Best Hotels Rankings

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2019 Best Hotels, which evaluate more than 30,000 luxury hotels and resorts across the USA , Europe , Canada , Mexico , Bermuda and the Caribbean .

In the Best Hotels in the USA rankings, Hawaii's Four Seasons Resort Hualalai took the No. 1 spot, followed by The Peninsula Chicago at No. 2 and the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida at No. 3. These high-ranking hotels are known for outstanding service, ample on-site amenities and elegant accommodations. U.S. News awards the top 10 percent of ranked hotels with a Gold badge. These five destinations are home to the highest number of Gold badge-winning hotels in the U.S. for 2019:

New York City has 39 Gold badge winners

has 39 Gold badge winners Las Vegas has 14 Gold badge winners

has 14 Gold badge winners Los Angeles has 14 Gold badge winners

has 14 Gold badge winners Washington, D.C. has 12 Gold badge winners

has 12 Gold badge winners Chicago has 12 Gold badge winners

For the Best Hotels in Mexico, Esperanza, an Auberge Resort in Cabo San Lucas takes the top spot, while Le Blanc Spa Resort in Cancun is the Best All-Inclusive Resort in Mexico. Jade Mountain in St. Lucia is the Best Hotel in the Caribbean and snags the top spot as the Best All-Inclusive Resort in the Caribbean, thanks to its various dining package options. The Rosewood Hotel Georgia earns recognition as the Best Hotel in Canada for the second year running, and The Loren at Pink Beach ranks No. 1 on this year's Best Hotels in Bermuda list. La Réserve Paris – Hotel and Spa is the No. 1 Best Hotel in Europe, followed by Copenhagen's Hotel Sanders at No. 2 and Rome's Hotel Eden at No 3.

U.S. News has also introduced additional destination-specific rankings to the Best Hotels in the USA portfolio, ranging from vacation spots like Lake Placid, New York, to smaller cities like Carlsbad, California, to college towns like State College, Pennsylvania, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. New this year, the rankings include 3.5-star hotels on select U.S. ranking lists to help a wider variety of travelers find the right hotel for them.

"The U.S. News Best Hotels rankings combine data from industry expert evaluations as well as traveler-focused reviews and insight to provide a more holistic idea of what each hotel has to offer," said Hannah Cheney, senior travel editor at U.S. News. "Readers can use the rankings to find a variety of options for every type of vacation. Whether that's a luxurious stay in Paris or a weekend getaway to a college or beach town, we've expanded the hotel rankings to give readers information on even more hotels."

Hotel Rankings in More Than 400 Destinations

U.S. News' 2019 Best Hotels rankings span more than 400 destinations. This time of year, the most popular hotel searches are in warm-weather spots, including Maui, Miami Beach and Playa del Carmen. Meanwhile, cold-weather fans flock to winter ski destinations like Aspen and Whistler. The Caribbean is making a comeback this year as well, with numerous hotels reopening after a devastating hurricane season in 2017. What's more, the Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean and the Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico rankings assist travelers seeking a no-hassle getaway – where drinks, meals and activities are covered – everywhere from Punta Cana to Cancun. Those looking for a resort getaway a bit closer to home can browse the Best Resorts in the USA and Best Resorts in Canada rankings.

The U.S. News Best Hotels rankings also highlight properties in traveler-favorite European hot spots like Paris, London and Rome, in addition to scenic but less-visited destinations like Istanbul, Dubrovnik, Croatia, and San Sebastian, Spain. For vacationers who have points with loyalty programs, such as Marriott Rewards or Hilton Honors, a Best Hotels by Brand directory is also available.

U.S. News scored luxury hotels using a methodology that combines each hotel's industry awards with its star rating and guest reviews. These rankings are part of the expanding U.S. News Travel channel, which evaluates the Best Vacations, Best Cruise Lines and Best Travel Rewards Programs.

2019 U.S. News Best Hotels Rankings

In the USA In Canada 1. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai 1. Rosewood Hotel Georgia 2. The Peninsula Chicago 2. Clayoquot Wilderness Retreat 3. Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida 3. Wedgewood Hotel & Spa 4. Four Seasons Resort Lanai 4. Ritz-Carlton Montréal 5. Four Seasons Hotel Chicago 5. Fogo Island Inn



In Mexico In Europe 1. Esperanza, an Auberge Resort 1. La Réserve Paris – Hotel and Spa 2. One&Only Palmilla 2. Hotel Sanders 3. Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort 3. Hotel Eden 4. Rosewood Mayakoba 4. Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel 5. The Resort at Pedregal 5. Le Sirenuse Hotel



In the Caribbean In Bermuda 1. Jade Mountain 1. The Loren at Pink Beach 2. Zemi Beach House Hotel & Spa 2. Rosewood Bermuda 3. Ladera Resort 3. Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club 4. Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour 4. The Reefs Resort & Club 5. Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve 5. Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa

For more information, visit Best Hotels and use #BestHotels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

Related Links

http://www.usnews.com

