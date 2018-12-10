U.S. News & World Report Reveals the 2019 Best Romantic Getaways

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For travelers planning to pop the question this holiday season, U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Hotels, Best Vacations and Best Cruise Lines, today released its rankings of the Best Romantic Getaways. The annual rankings highlight 12 destinations across the United States that are ideal for romantic getaways.

Hawaii islands take two of the top five spots this year, with Kauai topping the list as the No. 1 destination for lovebirds looking for outdoor activities, sightseeing adventures and an incomparable romantic atmosphere. Napa Valley, California, with its tiered hillsides, wine caverns and illustrious estates comes in at No. 2. At No. 3, Hawaii's Lanai, is home to remote, romantic beaches and posh hotels with exceptional cuisine, first-class service and upscale accommodations. The list also includes Charleston, South Carolina, No. 5, Big Sur, California, No. 8, and Aspen, Colorado, at No. 12.

U.S. News also evaluated prices for accommodations, attractions and dining when rounding up the list of Best Cheap Romantic Getaways for the budget-savvy traveler. Regularly described as one of America's most beautiful places, Sedona, Arizona, is the No. 1 Best Cheap Romantic Getaway. Highly regarded for its rustic aesthetic and inexpensive, casual dining spots, Portland, Maine, snags the No. 2 spot, followed by Savannah, Georgia, at No. 3, which is known for its Spanish moss-lined streets and a robust dining scene.

For travelers planning to tie the knot, U.S. News ranked the Best Honeymoon Destinations. At No. 1, St. Lucia is a lush destination for couples looking to unwind on one of the island's chalky beaches or hole up in one of its isolated resorts. Hawaii – The Big Island is the No. 2 Best Honeymoon Destination, boasting everything from black sand beaches to verdant rainforests. The No. 3 destination, Bora Bora, French Polynesia, is the definition of a tropical getaway, with luxurious resorts, sunny skies, warm waters and friendly locals.

"When planning a getaway with a significant other, it can be difficult to decide on the perfect vacation spot when there are so many to choose from," said Erin Shields, assistant managing editor for travel at U.S. News. "Whether it's a romantic vacation 'just because' or the perfect spot to spend time together post-nuptials, the U.S. News rankings give consumers a chance to narrow down destinations that will provide the most ideal trip for each couple in every way."

With the help of user votes and expert opinions, U.S. News considered ambiance, privacy and a destination's reputation, as well as the abundance of couple-friendly activities, in order to rank the most romantic retreats.

2019 U.S. News & World Report Best Romantic Getaways Rankings

See the full rankings here.

Best Romantic Getaways in the USA Best Cheap Romantic Getaways 1. Kauai, Hawaii 1. Sedona, Arizona 2. Napa Valley, California 2. Portland, Maine 3. Lanai, Hawaii 3. Savannah, Georgia 4. Sedona, Arizona 4. Cannon Beach, Oregon 5. Charleston, South Carolina 5. Sonoma, California

Best Honeymoon Destinations 1. St. Lucia 2. Hawaii - The Big Island 3. Bora Bora, French Polynesia 4. Maldives 5. Bordeaux, France

