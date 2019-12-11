U.S. News & World Report Unveils First-Ever Best Credit Cards Awards

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the winners of its first-ever Best Credit Cards Awards . The top cards for 2020 were recognized in eight popular card categories, with the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card winning three awards, and BankAmericard® credit card winning two awards.



"When it comes to selecting a credit card, consumers have hundreds of options to choose from and several factors to consider in determining whether a card is right for them," said Beverly Harzog, consumer finance analyst and credit card expert at U.S. News. "The 2020 U.S. News Best Credit Cards Awards give special recognition to cards that are best in their class and provide our readers with even more tailored information to help them make informed decisions."



"To get the most value from a card, choose the rewards or features that benefit you the most," Harzog added.

The 2020 U.S. News Best Credit Cards Awards Winners:

Best Airline Credit Card – Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

Best Balance Transfer Credit Card – BankAmericard® credit card

Best Business Credit Card – The Business Platinum® Card from American Express

Best Cash Back Credit Card – Discover it® Cash Back

Best Rewards Credit Card – Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

Best Student Credit Card – Discover it® Student Cash Back

Best Travel Rewards Credit Card – Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

Best 0% APR Credit Card – BankAmericard® credit card

The winning cards were determined based on a comprehensive, data-driven methodology that includes factors such as rewards rates; sign-up bonuses; annual, foreign transaction and balance transfer fees; and introductory and ongoing APRs. To decide which card was best in each category, U.S. News scored top cards each month and compiled those scores to calculate annual scores. The 2020 U.S. News Best Credit Cards Awards winners earned the highest cumulative scores in their respective categories in 2019.



U.S. News also publishes in-depth credit card guides to help consumers understand how to make credit cards work in their favor. Consumers can find advice about comparing cards , maximizing rewards and much more .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

