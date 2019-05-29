U.S. News Addresses Changing Jobs Landscape at Workforce of Tomorrow Summit

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 300 leaders from government, industry, education and nonprofits gathered for the eighth annual U.S. News STEM Solutions Presents: Workforce of Tomorrow forum in Washington, D.C. on May 22, 2019. U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Jobs, Best States and Best Colleges, convened educators, business leaders, nonprofit executives and government officials to share best practices for building and supporting a future-ready workforce.

"This year's summit affirmed that contemporary challenges in the workforce are being answered, from making an impact on diversity and inclusion to matching skills with employer needs," said Brian Kelly, editor and chief content officer of U.S. News. "In industries across the globe, we're seeing innovative solutions brought forth by everyone from K-12 schools and colleges to companies and experts at the federal level. While progress has been made through apprenticeships and changing corporate culture, there is more work that needs to be done."

The daylong forum featured sessions on the impact of automation and artificial intelligence on the future of work, improving diversity and inclusion, education innovation, and building strong policies and partnerships. Speakers included Martin Dahinden, Swiss Ambassador to the United States; Jack Markell, former governor of Delaware and Chairman of the Aspen Institute's Future of Work Initiative National Advisory Council; Rosanna Durruthy, Head of Global Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging at LinkedIn; Chloe Kontos, Executive Director of the White House's National Science and Technology Council; and Laurie Leshin, President of Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Workforce of Tomorrow is supported by more than two dozen sponsors including Qualcomm, 3M, and Cognizant. Twelve additional organizations provided summit support, including Athena, Association for Women in Mathematics, Lancaster STEM Alliance and New Collar Network.

For more details, please visit http://usnewsstemsolutions.com/updates/. For summit highlights as well as articles, commentaries and videos on STEM, visit USNews.com/STEM.

About U.S. News Workforce of Tomorrow

The U.S. News STEM Solutions Presents: Workforce of Tomorrow forum brings together leaders from industry, education, government and other sectors to showcase promising practices and proven solutions that are making a difference in solving the nation's skills gaps. Produced by U.S. News & World Report, Workforce of Tomorrow is the latest evolution of the U.S. News STEM Solutions National Leadership Conference. The eighth annual summit took place on May 22, 2019 in Washington, D.C. For more details and updates, please visit USNewsSTEMsolutions.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

