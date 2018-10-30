U.S. News and Best Lawyers Release 2019 "Best Law Firms" List

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®, for the ninth consecutive year, collaboratively announce the release of the "Best Law Firms" rankings.

Firms included in the 2019 Edition of "Best Law Firms" are recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.

"U.S. News has more than 30 years of experience evaluating complex institutions and their service to consumers," said Tim Smart, executive editor at U.S. News. "Law ﬁrms perform a vital role in American life, and ranking them is a key extension of our overall mission to help individuals and companies alike make important decisions."

The 2019 rankings are based on the highest number of participating ﬁrms and highest number of client votes received on record. To be eligible for a ranking, a ﬁrm must have a lawyer recognized first in The Best Lawyers in America, which recognizes the top ﬁve percent of practicing attorneys in the U.S. Over 16,000 lawyers provided more than 1,125,000 law ﬁrm assessments, and almost 12,000 clients provided more than 107,000 evaluations.

"For the 2019 'Best Law Firms' publication, the evaluation process has remained just as rigorous and discerning as it did when we first started almost ten years ago," says Phil Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers. "This year we reviewed 14,643 law ﬁrms throughout the United States – across 75 national practice areas – and a total of 2,118 ﬁrms received a national law ﬁrm ranking. We are proud that the 'Best Law Firms' rankings continue to act as an indicator of excellence throughout the legal industry."

Ranked law ﬁrms, presented in three tiers, are listed on a national and regional-based scale. Firms that received a tier designation reﬂect the high level of respect a ﬁrm can earn among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and practice areas.

Awards were given in 75 national practice areas and 122 metropolitan practice areas. Additionally, one "Law Firm of the Year" is named in 74 nationally ranked practice areas.

The 2019 Tier 1 national and metropolitan rankings will be featured in the "Best Law Firms" General Counsel Publication, which will be distributed in November to more than 30,000 in-house counsel, and in digital format to more than 60,000 private practice lawyers worldwide.

The 2019 "Best Law Firms" rankings can be seen in their entirety by visiting bestlawﬁrms.usnews.com.

ABOUT "BEST LAW FIRMS"

The U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their ﬁeld, and review of additional information provided by law ﬁrms as part of the formal submission process. To be eligible for a 2019 ranking, a law ﬁrm must have at least one lawyer recognized in the 24th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America list for that particular location and specialty.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

Celebrating its 85th year, U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

ABOUT BEST LAWYERS

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For more than 30 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualiﬁed to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers lists are published in leading local, regional, and national publications across the globe. The Best Lawyers in America list recognizes the very best lawyers in each practice area and metropolitan region in the country.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

