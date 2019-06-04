U.S. News and Slingshot Health Team Up to Offer New Dental Platform

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report , the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, today announced a new collaboration with Slingshot Health , an online healthcare marketplace aiming to change healthcare by empowering patients and providers with access to affordable, streamlined care. Through this relationship, U.S. News and Slingshot Health will match patients, regardless of insurance status, with dental providers allowing them to book services online at an agreed upon time and price.

"For three decades, U.S. News has helped patients in search of credible health information find the best care for their specific medical needs," said Evan Jones, Vice President & General Manager, Healthcare & Insights Groups at U.S. News. "Together with Slingshot Health, we're excited to extend the U.S. News mission to dental care by empowering consumers to be in control of their healthcare decisions and increasing our ability to deliver high-quality care to patients looking to connect with top providers."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with such a trusted brand for healthcare information," said David Berman, CEO and Founder of Slingshot Health. "U.S. News & World Report is the ideal match for our business' grand vision, rapid growth and company values of increasing access, affordability and transparency in healthcare."

Slingshot Health's marketplace integrated on the U.S. News Health website will give consumers the opportunity to propose prices and times that work for them for dental services within Slingshot Health's network. The platform benefits both patients and providers. Patients are granted control over their medical costs through the bidding structure, while dental providers can go back to focusing on patient care, without needing to worry about lengthy insurance and administrative processes or unfilled or cancelled time slots.

According to the National Association of Dental Plans , individuals without dental benefits are more likely to develop serious health issues, such as heart disease, osteoporosis and diabetes. Slingshot Health and U.S. News aim to fill these gaps through the creation of a new and effective channel of care that will reach millions of consumers each day.

To learn more about this new dental platform, visit U.S. News Doctor Finder .

About US News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About Slingshot Health

Slingshot Health is a healthcare marketplace connecting people to health and wellness providers, placing control directly in the hands of those seeking and delivering care. By removing the burdensome red tape surrounding our healthcare system, Slingshot is achieving its mission of creating better access, more affordability and greater transparency in healthcare. Through Slingshot's proprietary platform, consumers enter the services they want, their location, availability and the price they are willing to pay. Slingshot then matches them to a local provider who can deliver the service. Healthcare consumers receive high-quality, affordable services and providers earn more overall. Learn more at slingshothealth.com.

