U.S. News Announces 10th Annual Best Hotels Rankings

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 10th edition of its Best Hotels rankings, which evaluate more than 30,000 luxury hotels and resorts across the USA , Europe , Canada , Mexico , Bermuda and the Caribbean . U.S. News is the only organization to score hotels using an extensive methodology that combines top industry awards with hotel star ratings and guest reviews.

Four Seasons Resort Lanai is the No. 1 Best Hotel in the USA because it impresses both experts and travelers with its countless amenities, ranging from sunset yoga to a world-class golf course, and encourages guests to explore the property's idyllic setting. The Langham, Chicago follows at No. 2 and The Peninsula Chicago at No 3. These hotels rank highly due to consistent stellar service, memorable on-site amenities and extraordinary accommodations.

Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico is the Best Hotel in the Caribbean following an extensive renovation that brought updates to the property's rooms, restaurants, spa and landscape. Meanwhile, Jade Mountain in St. Lucia maintains the top spot as the Best All-Inclusive Resort in the Caribbean , thanks to its delectable on-site cuisine and varied meal plan options in addition to its three-walled "sanctuaries," or rooms, which offer incredible views of the Caribbean Sea and the Pitons.

For the Best Hotels in Mexico , One&Only Palmilla in Cabo San Lucas takes the top spot, while Grand Velas Los Cabos in Cabo San Lucas is the Best All-Inclusive Resort in Mexico . The two properties, which sit less than 7 miles apart, both receive praise from recent guests for their top-notch restaurants and panoramic views.

The Fairmont Pacific Rim earns recognition as the Best Hotel in Canada and Rosewood Bermuda ranks No. 1 on this year's Best Hotels in Bermuda list. La Réserve Paris – Hotel and Spa remains the No. 1 Best Hotel in Europe for the second consecutive year.

10 Years of Hotel Rankings: What We've Learned

Today marks the 10th year U.S. News has been ranking hotels to help travelers find the best option for them. Since the inaugural ranking in 2011, only 41 properties have consistently ranked in the top 10% in the USA, earning a gold badge. These range from brand-backed properties like the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago and The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park to smaller, more intimate hotels like The Inn of the Five Graces in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and the Wentworth Mansion in Charleston, South Carolina. Hotels with this distinction have consistently provided comfortable accommodations, high levels of customer service, and memorable and luxurious experiences for travelers.

Over the past decade of hotel rankings, properties continue to evolve to accommodate changing consumers and their needs. U.S. News saw that excellent properties draw on their local surroundings and culture to provide one-of-a-kind experiences for their guests, as well as to stand out in the increasingly competitive hospitality space. Plus, more hotels are offering sought-after perks like free Wi-Fi access and complimentary evening happy hours.

"This 2020 ranking of the U.S. News Best Hotels marks 10 years of helping travelers find their ideal hotel, no matter the destination, budget or duration," said Zach Watson, travel editor at U.S. News. "The hotel rankings provide a range of information on all types of accommodations, from tranquil boutique hotels on the beach to luxurious city high-rises with incredible amenities, so consumers can determine what will best fit their vacation."

These rankings are part of the U.S. News Travel vertical, which also evaluates the Best Vacations , Best Cruise Lines and Best Travel Rewards Programs .

2020 U.S. News Best Hotels Rankings

In the USA

Four Seasons Resort Lanai The Langham , Chicago The Peninsula Chicago Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort

In Canada

Fairmont Pacific Rim Rosewood Hotel Georgia Wickaninnish Inn Auberge Saint-Antoine Wedgewood Hotel & Spa

In Mexico

One&Only Palmilla Esperanza , Auberge Resorts Collection Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort Rosewood Mayakoba Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal

In Europe

La Réserve Paris – Hotel and Spa The Lanesborough The Connaught Grand Hotel Tremezzo The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Venice

In the Caribbean

Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Jade Mountain Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle de France Tortuga Bay Round Hill Hotel and Villas

In Bermuda

Rosewood Bermuda Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club The Loren at Pink Beach Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa Fairmont Southampton

