U.S. News Announces 2019's Best 4th of July Car Deals

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled this year's Best 4th of July Car Deals. The list of holiday deals includes seven vehicles with excellent financing, cash back or lease incentives, and U.S. News will be updating the list as more holiday car deals are announced.

"Slow demand and increased inventory are adding up to some great new car deals this Independence Day," said Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "New car prices are typically high in the summer, but shopping these deals this 4th of July is a great way to potentially save thousands, even on popular models like the Honda CR-V and Toyota Corolla."

Best 4th of July Car Deals

Each month, U.S. News collects new and used car deals for Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Honda, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Kia, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Mazda, Buick, GMC, Subaru, Volkswagen, Acura, Cadillac, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW and Lexus vehicles. Deals listed are from manufacturers' sites using representative ZIP codes. Deals may vary depending on location, the buyer's credit score and other factors. Deals are valid through July 8, 2019, according to manufacturers' sites. In some cases, they extend through July 2019.

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering advice for researching cars, finding cars for sale near you and getting the best rate on car insurance. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

