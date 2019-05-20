U.S. News Announces 2019's Best Memorial Day Car Deals

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the Best Memorial Day Car Deals of 2019. The list includes 15 vehicles with excellent financing or cash back incentives. U.S. News also released the Best Memorial Day Lease Deals of 2019, highlighting 15 lease deals with low monthly payments and little money due at signing.

"Disappointing April sales numbers have made many car companies ready to deal ahead of the holiday weekend," said Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of the U.S. News Best Cars. "Consumers are in a strong position to save thousands on a new car, truck or SUV – especially if you negotiate hard on the price of the new car and then apply these deals."

Best Memorial Day Car Deals of 2019

"Low- and no-interest financing offers are a great way to save on the total cost of a new car," said Page Deaton. "However, you will need an excellent credit score to qualify. For people with less-than-stellar credit, cash back deals are another great way to save."

In addition to Memorial Day Car Deals, U.S. News continually tracks car deal information to help car shoppers make smart choices and save money. Each month, U.S. News collects new and used car deals for Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Honda, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Kia, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Mazda, Buick, GMC, Subaru, Volkswagen, Acura, Cadillac, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW and Lexus vehicles. Deals listed are from manufacturers' sites using representative ZIP codes. Deals may vary depending on location, the buyer's credit score and other factors. Deals are valid through May 31, 2019, according to manufacturers' sites. In some cases, they extend to June 2019.

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

