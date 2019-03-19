U.S. News Announces the 2019 Best Cars for Families

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publisher of consumer advice and information, today announced the 2019 Best Cars for Families. U.S. News evaluated 128 vehicles and named winners across 11 categories. The awards are published on the U.S. News Best Cars website at cars.usnews.com/cars-families.

The 2019 Best Cars for Families winners have the best combination of safety and reliability ratings, excellent reviews from the automotive press and the space and features that keep the entire family happy. Tech features such as Wi-Fi hot spots, teen driver controls, automatic braking, surround-view cameras and hands-free cargo doors were considered alongside traditional criteria such as passenger and cargo space.

Ford and Honda took home two awards each, the most among all individual brands. The Ford Expedition, the Best Large SUV for Families, and the Ford Edge, the Best 2-Row SUV for Families, won their respective classes on the strength of their large, comfortable cabins. The Edge seats up to five people, while the Expedition seats up to eight across three rows. Both SUVs also offer in-car Wi-Fi and Apple CarPlay – two features that go a long way toward keeping the entire family connected and entertained. This is the third consecutive win for the Edge and its fourth Best Cars for Families award overall. It's the Expedition's second consecutive win.

The Honda Odyssey is the Best Minivan for Families. In addition to providing the space and utility you expect in a minivan, the Odyssey offers innovative features such as an in-cabin video system that monitors back-seat passengers, a vacuum, a cooler and a system that projects the driver's voice into the third row – something that can help drivers keep the peace without straining their vocal chords. The Odyssey has won the Best Minivan for Families award for nine consecutive years. The Honda Accord won the Best Midsize Car for Families award. The Accord has an array of active safety features that can help drivers prevent accidents.

"The best family cars keep everyone comfortable while also offering the latest in safety and connectivity features," said Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "The Best Cars for Families awards highlight cars, vans and SUVs that will work for all stages of family life. The winners have what it takes to entertain toddlers and help teen drivers develop good driving habits."

The award methodology combines professional automotive reviews, safety and reliability ratings, seating and cargo volume and the availability of family-friendly features. Within each of the 11 automotive categories, the vehicle with the highest composite score is named the Best Car for Families in that category.

