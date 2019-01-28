U.S. News Announces the 2019 Best Cars for the Money

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2019 Best Cars for the Money. Covering 14 automotive categories, the awards highlight vehicles that provide consumers with the best combination of quality and value. Honda and Kia tied for the most awards by any single brand, with three each. Neither European nor domestic automakers won trophies this year.

"Consumers may know Kia for its low prices, but this year's awards cement the brand's ascendance in the realm of quality," says Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "Tying Honda and surpassing Toyota in the number of awards won is a significant achievement. The Kia Soul, Sorento and Stinger are all different, yet each delivers what shoppers in their respective classes are looking for. Honda's winning models, the CR-V, Odyssey and Fit, continue to provide the utility consumers expect from the brand, as well as the latest in infotainment and safety features."

Toyota and its luxury brand, Lexus, each won two awards, while Honda's luxury brand, Acura, won one award. The Lexus RX 350 won a Best Car for the Money award for the tenth time. Hyundai won one award, as did Nissan and Infiniti. No models from domestic or European automakers won awards. "Best Cars for the Money winners have the best combination of quality and value in their classes, and while several European and domestic models were finalists, in the end, their prices or ownership costs kept them from nabbing the award," says Page Deaton.

The Best Cars for the Money awards will be presented to the winning automakers at the Chicago Auto Show on February 7, 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2019 BEST CARS FOR THE MONEY AWARDS

For the full set of winners and finalists, visit cars.usnews.com/cars-money.

The Best Cars for the Money methodology combines quality and value data into a composite score. Within each of the 14 categories, the vehicle with the highest score is named the Best Car for the Money in that category. Quality is measured by the overall score a vehicle achieved in the U.S. News car rankings at the time the awards are calculated. The rankings, updated regularly, compare cars on the basis of safety, reliability and a consensus of industry experts' opinions. Value is measured by a combination of a vehicle's five-year total cost of ownership, provided by Vincentric, LLC, and the average price paid for the vehicle at the time the awards are tabulated, as calculated by TrueCar.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS BEST CARS

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 69 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

