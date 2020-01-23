U.S. News Announces the 2020 Best Cars for the Money

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled the 2020 Best Cars for the Money awards. For the first time ever, U.S. News will present the 2020 Best Cars for the Money awards at The Washington, D.C. Auto Show.

"Cars with low price tags aren't always good values," said Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "A cheap car can have high ownership costs, making it more expensive in the long run. Plus, a lot of inexpensive cars don't give you a great ownership experience; it's not a good deal if it's not a good car. Every Best Car for the Money winner is a pleasure to own and a good value overall."

Covering 11 automotive categories, the awards highlight the cars, SUVs and minivans that give drivers the best combination of quality and value in their respective classes. Kia won the most awards with four, Toyota won three, Honda won two and Chevrolet and Hyundai each won one.

"The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is the perfect place for presenting these awards today," added Page Deaton. "Like the Best Cars for the Money awards, the D.C. Auto Show is focused on helping consumers find the right car for their lifestyle and budget."

Methodology

Within each class, the award winner has the best combination of quality and value. We measured quality using a car's overall score in the U.S. News Best Car Rankings. The overall score is based on safety and reliability data, as well as the collective opinion of the automotive press on a given model's performance and interior and how strongly each reviewer recommends the car. We measured value by looking at each model's real-time transaction prices, provided by TrueCar, and five-year total cost of ownership data, calculated by Vincentric.

About the Best Cars for the Money Award Ceremony:

Where: Walter E. Washington Convention Center

When: Today, January 23rd, at 1:50 p.m. – 2:20 p.m.

Learn more about the auto show here.

"The Washington Auto Show is delighted to be hosting this important showcase, and we want to congratulate all of the deserving winners," said Washington Auto Show President and CEO John O'Donnell. "Millions of people rely on U.S. News for information about new vehicles, and we support their dedication to helping buyers make informed choices."

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering advice for researching cars, finding cars for sale near you and getting the best rate on car insurance. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.





