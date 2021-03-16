U.S. News Announces the 2021 Best Cars for Families

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publisher of consumer advice and information, today announced the 2021 Best Cars for Families. U.S. News evaluated 86 vehicles and named winners across nine categories.

Toyota won the most awards this year with four, and Honda won three. The Toyota Highlander Hybrid won Best Hybrid SUV for Families for the eighth time. The gas-only RAV4 won Best Compact SUV for Families, and the Avalon Hybrid won Best Hybrid and Electric Car for Families for the second time in a row. The gas-only Avalon won Best Large Car for Families for the third time. The Honda Passport won Best 2-Row SUV for Families for the second time, while the Honda Accord won Best Midsize Sedan for Families for the second time. The Honda Odyssey won Best Minivan for Families for the 11th consecutive year – the longest streak in the history of the awards.

Kia and Chevrolet each won one award. The Kia Telluride is the Best 3-Row SUV for Families for the second consecutive year. The Chevrolet Suburban won Best Large SUV for Families for the third time overall and for the first time since 2015.

The 2021 Best Cars for Families winners have the best combination of safety and reliability ratings, excellent reviews from the automotive press, passenger and cargo space and the features that keep the entire family safe, connected and entertained. Tech features, such as in-car wireless internet, teen driver controls, automatic braking, surround-view parking camera systems and hands-free cargo doors, were considered alongside traditional criteria such as passenger and cargo space.

"Families come in many forms, and with nine different categories to choose from, there's a Best Cars for Families award winner that will work for any family," said Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "The award winners have the space, safety and features to satisfy any family, from new parents to parents with new drivers to households that may be welcoming grandparents."

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2021 BEST CARS FOR FAMILIES

For the full set of winners and finalists, visit the Best Cars for Families.

The award methodology combines professional automotive reviews, safety and reliability ratings, seating and cargo volume and the availability of family-friendly features. Within each of the nine automotive categories, the vehicle with the highest composite score is named the Best Car for Families in that category.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS BEST CARS

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering advice for researching cars, finding cars for sale near you and getting the best rate on car insurance. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. More than 70% of active shoppers reported that U.S. News influenced their car-purchasing decision, saying that they trust our advice to be unbiased and that they would recommend our site to others.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report