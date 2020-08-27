U.S. News Announces the Best Labor Day Car Deals for 2020

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled the Best Labor Day Car Deals for 2020. The list features eight vehicles, including a full-size truck, three cars and four SUVs. These models are all available with excellent financing, cash back or lease incentives.

"There are some great incentives available this Labor Day weekend, regardless of whether you plan to buy or lease," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "Hyundai, Kia and Nissan have rolled out attractive no-interest financing offers that last for up to a six-year term. A few automakers are also providing affordable lease offers that allow you to skip your down payment or keep your monthly payments under $200."

Best Labor Day Car Deals for 2020

Model

U.S. News Best Cars Rankings Score (Out of 10)

Available Deal

2020 Acura TLX

7.5

$299 per month for 36 months with $2,999 due at signing

2020 Honda CR-V

8.7

$310 per month for 36 months with zero due at signing and no first month's payment

2020 Hyundai Kona

8.2

$139 per month for 36 months with $3,339 due at signing

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

8.5

0% financing for 72 months with 90 days until first payment is due

2020 Kia Optima

8.6

$139 per month for 36 months with $3,319 due at signing

2020 Kia Sorento

8.1

Up to $6,000 cash back

2020 Nissan Titan

7.4

0% financing for 72 months plus up to $3,000 bonus cash

2020 Volkswagen GTI

8.6

0% financing for 72 months

Each month, U.S. News collects new and used car deals for Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Honda, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Kia, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Mazda, Buick, GMC, Subaru, Volkswagen, Acura, Cadillac, Infiniti, Lincoln, Volvo, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW and Lexus vehicles. Deals listed are from manufacturers' sites using representative ZIP codes. Deals may vary depending on location, the buyer's credit score and other factors. Deals are valid through at least September 8, 2020, according to manufacturers' sites.

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle BrandsBest Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car-buying journey, offering advice for researching carsfinding cars for sale near you and getting the best rate on car insurance. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

