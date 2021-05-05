U.S. News Intent Intelligence Offers First Party Audience Data Platform

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and data-driven journalism, today announced the launch of U.S. News Intent Intelligence – the company's first-party data platform. The new platform harnesses the behavior of the over 450 million decision-driven consumers coming to the site each year for expert consumer advice, data-based rankings and in-depth analysis.

"Data powers everything we do at U.S. News – from our flagship college and hospital rankings to how we optimize user experience," said Alex Kalaf, vice president of marketing and advertising. "With the large-scale audience coming to our site each year to make a decision, we have access to billions of high-quality data points including trending travel destinations, grad schools, investing products or car models. As third-party cookies continue to deprecate, we know this kind of unique and high quality first-party data is extremely valuable to marketers."

U.S. News produces content under seven specific areas of expertise: Health , Education , Money , Travel , Cars , News and 360 Reviews . Each vertical attracts consumers intent on making the best decision, such as determining which college is the right fit, a diet, comparing credit cards, booking a cruise, buying a car or purchasing different consumer products. U.S. News Intent Intelligence analyzes each visitor's on site behavior, allowing marketers to go beyond just contextual targeting to reach audiences qualified by high-intent engagement signals. Working with the data management platform Permutive , has allowed U.S. News to better segment and scale its first-party data.

"This year, we're taking an audience first approach with our clients, consulting on ways they can drive back-end results by leveraging U.S. News Intent Intelligence. We are focused on the efficiencies and solutions that work for them. Our strategy targets people – not pages – on our site," said Kalaf. "While this strategy helps marketers, it also benefits our site users since it allows us to show them advertisements that are relevant to their interests and the decisions they are making."

U.S. News Intent Intelligence brings together sources of user data from across the organization. The site-wide visitor information provides insights to inform product strategy, editorial and user experience and shapes solutions to help partners grow their businesses. Leveraging the platform's first-party audience data has allowed marketers to see an uplift in engagement of up to two times by activating valuable segments such as Managing Your Finances, Looking for a Doctor, Planning a Caribbean Vacation, Going to Business School or In-Market for a Vehicle.

To learn more about U.S. News Intent Intelligence contact [email protected] .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

Related Links

https://www.usnews.com/

