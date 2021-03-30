U.S. News Ranks FSC's Graduate Schools of Nursing and Education Among the Nation's Best

LAKELAND, Fla., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report has ranked Florida Southern College's Master of Science in Nursing program at No. 160 out of 220 schools listed in the newly published 2022 edition of its Best Graduate Schools guide. This marks the first ranked appearance of the College's graduate nursing program in these prestigious listings.

FSC's School of Education also is included in the latest guidebook from U.S. News, appearing among its compilation of the best 277 graduate education programs in the United States.

"I am excited about Florida Southern's inclusion among the Best Graduate Schools in these new listings by U.S. News & World Report," said Dr. Anne B. Kerr, president of Florida Southern. "This national recognition of the quality of our Schools of Nursing and Education is an incredible marker of the exceptional work of our faculty members and graduate student populations."

The magazine annually ranks professional programs in a variety of academic areas, as well as specialties in each area, explained Robert Morse, chief data strategist for the magazine's guide. The rankings of Best Graduate Schools are based on statistical measurements of quality related to a school's faculty, research, and students, in addition to expert opinions about program excellence. Data for the rankings came from statistical surveys of more than 2,125 programs and peer assessment surveys sent to more than 23,000 academics and professionals.

A total of 597 accredited institutions were eligible to be included in these latest rankings of master's or doctoral nursing programs, according to the nursing methodology report from U.S. News. The 220 schools included in the magazine's latest edition were evaluated on criteria such as acceptance rates, GPA averages, student/faculty ratios, degrees awarded, enrollment, and National Institutes of Health and other federally funded research/teaching grants. FSC's School of Nursing excelled in the percent of faculty active in nursing practice, student/faculty ratio, and master's acceptance rate.

"Our expert faculty provide MSN students the opportunity to be mentored closely as they learn and apply new skills that prepare them for advanced roles in nursing," said Dr. Linda Comer, dean of FSC's School of Nursing and Health Sciences and professor of nursing. "We are delighted and honored to be recognized among this elite set of nursing schools – both public and private – in these latest rankings by U.S. News & World Report. We are very proud of our students, faculty, and graduates across all nursing programs. The accomplishments of our faculty and graduates provide clear evidence of the quality of our programs."

Currently, approximately 380 nursing students are enrolled in the bachelor's, master's, and DNP degree programs offered by the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, 127 of whom are in the graduate programs or earning post-master's certificates. Students who earn a master's in nursing can advance their careers through the development of important skills in advanced nursing practice, leadership, education, quality improvement, evidence-based practice, and health policy.

FSC's School of Education offers three master's and two doctoral programs, with a current total enrollment of 259 graduate students. A master's graduate degree in education can provide avenues for career advancement in teaching, leadership, and administration.

"We are absolutely delighted to receive this kind of recognition, which is direct evidence of how our students and graduates live the College's mission of having a positive and consequential impact on society," said Dr. Victoria Giordano, FSC's dean of education and assistant professor of education. "Florida Southern has a long and successful history of preparing leaders in education. The outstanding research conducted by our graduate students in their programs and after graduation not only contributes to finding solutions to questions we face in education but also serves as a catalyst for change to improve opportunities for learners of all ages in diverse educational settings. This honor is an acknowledgement of the excellent work of our students and their faculty, and reflects the collaborative institutional support provided by Florida Southern to our graduate programs."

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. It maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio; is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning; and boasts 30 NCAA Division II national championships. It is ranked among the top 10 Regional Universities in the South by U.S. News & World Report in its 2021 "Best Colleges" guide, and is included in The Princeton Review's 2021 "386 Best Colleges" guide, the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2021," and Forbes magazine's "America's Top Colleges." Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC was twice named "Most Beautiful Campus in the Nation" by The Princeton Review, and one of the nation's "Ten College Campuses with the Best Architecture" by Architectural Digest. Connect with Florida Southern College.

