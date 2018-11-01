U.S. News Ranks Green Griffith as One of Nation's Best

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Green, Griffith & Borg-Breen LLP (Green Griffith), a leading IP litigation firm focused on complex IP issues involving pharmaceuticals, chemistry and biotechnology, has been selected by U.S. News as one of the nation's best law firms.

Green Griffith has been recognized in the 2019 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" as a leading firm in three categories:

National Tier 2 ranking in Litigation - Intellectual Property;

Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in Litigation - Intellectual Property ( Chicago );

); Metropolitan Tier 2 ranking in Patent Law ( Chicago ).

"Great firm to work with and Caryn Borg-Breen is exceptional."*

— Jeffrey Sherman, Executive Vice President, R&D Chief Medical Officer, Horizon Pharma

"Our attorneys are smart, creative and disciplined. We are a unified team with one common mission: to go beyond the call to ensure that our clients win. While ultimately, our reputation rests on the quality of service and outcomes that we deliver for our clients, we are most appreciative of this ranking by U.S. News."

— Bob Green, Founding Partner

The U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.

About Green Griffith

Green Griffith is a nationally ranked intellectual property law firm that leverages extensive experience, big picture vision and integrated strategy to produce favorable outcomes for its clients. Technical knowledge is part of the firm's DNA and its IP litigation expertise runs deep. Green Griffith partners have decades of experience assisting both generics and brand companies navigate IP and related FDA issues, including the Hatch-Waxman Act and Inter Partes Reviews, as well as providing counseling in connection with acquisitions, due diligence and portfolio analysis. The firm's background serving both sides of the courtroom makes it unique in the IP law space. Green Griffith attorneys possess exceptional technical and legal skill sets, enabling them to view matters from every angle and to resolve issues efficiently and effectively.

IP Litigation Specialists

The firm's attorneys are experienced in all aspects of patents, trademarks, trade secrets and other IP considerations involving the life sciences. Green Griffith litigators have represented clients in matters pending throughout the United States, including all district courts known for handling major patent cases, as well as numerous other district courts, the PTAB, the Federal Circuit, the D.C. Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court. As a result, the attorneys have deep and broad expertise in all phases of patent litigation from pre-litigation counseling through Markman hearings, dispositive motions, jury trials and appeals, as well as Inter Partes Reviews.

Specialties: Patent Litigation including Hatch-Waxman Litigation, Chemical Patent Litigation and Pharmaceutical Patent Litigation, Client Counseling, IPR/PGR, Opinions, Acquisitions and Due Diligence.

