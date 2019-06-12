U.S. News Ranks the Best High Schools By Metro Area

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today announced the 2019 Best High Schools by Metro Area rankings, which span 933 metro areas in the country.

"We've heard from students, parents and school officials that they're interested in seeing how their school compares with others in the community," said Robert Morse, chief data strategist at U.S. News. "With these new rankings, residents in more than 900 metro areas nationwide can see which local schools are succeeding at educating and graduating their students."

Schools are grouped within their respective metro areas, using the same methodology as the 2019 Best High Schools national rankings that were published on April 30 of this year. A school's national rank corresponds to its metro rank. For example, the highest nationally ranked school in the New York City metro region is also the No. 1 school in the New York City metro area ranking. This is similar to the Best High Schools state rankings.

U.S. News corresponded the metro areas to Core-Based Statistical Areas, or CBSAs, as defined in 2010 by the federal government's Office of Management and Budget, using U.S. census data. Some of these metropolitan areas may encompass parts of multiple states. For example, Chicago's CBSA region includes the city proper, nearby parts of Illinois, and neighboring Indiana and Wisconsin.

The full 2019 Best High Schools by Metro Area rankings can be found here.

These are the top-ranked schools in the five largest metro areas:

New York City Metro Area

Townsend Harris High School Stuyvesant High School High Technology High School

Los Angeles Metro Area

Whitney High School Oxford Academy California Academy of Mathematics and Science

Chicago Metro Area

Payton College Preparatory High School Northside College Preparatory High School Lane Technical High School

Dallas Metro Area

Science and Engineering Magnet School (SEM) The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG) Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School

Philadelphia Metro Area

Julia R. Masterman Secondary School Downingtown STEM Academy Charter School of Wilmington

For more information, visit Facebook and Twitter using #BestHighSchools.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

Related Links

http://www.usnews.com

