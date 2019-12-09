U.S. News to Host Best Cars for the Money Awards at 2020 Washington Auto Show

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, will host its 2020 Best Cars for the Money award ceremony as part of The Washington, D.C. Auto Show's media day, on Jan. 23, 2020 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. U.S. News evaluates over 190 cars and SUVs to determine the 14 winners that provide consumers with the best combination of quality and value in the long term.

"We are thrilled to present these awards at our hometown auto show," said Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of the U.S. News Best Car rankings. "Like The Washington Auto Show, the Best Cars for the Money Awards help consumers focus their car shopping on the models that are going to work best for them."

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands and Best Cars for Families. The rankings, updated regularly, compare cars on the basis of safety, reliability and consensus opinion from professional car reviews. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, which includes car research advice, car loan and lease information, securing the best rate on car insurance and finding cars for sale in your area. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

As one of the nation's premier auto shows, the 2020 Washington Auto Show will display more than 600 new vehicles from 35 different manufacturers. The show is open to the public every day between Jan. 24 and Feb. 2, 2020 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

"At The Washington Auto Show, we pride ourselves on having pre-show programming that reflects our home in the nation's capital and one of the biggest consumer markets in the country," said Auto Show president and CEO John O'Donnell. "We are honored that U.S. News & World Report agrees with our view and has decided to host such a big event at our show."

