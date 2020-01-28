U.S. News to Host Inaugural Community Health Leadership Forum

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in health rankings and data-driven community health analysis, will convene stakeholders with a shared interest in improving the health of communities around the country for the inaugural Community Health Leadership Forum, on April 7, 2020 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Community leaders, policymakers, corporate social responsibility officers, public health officials, and hospital and health system executives will come together to discuss the social determinants of health, programs companies are implementing to give back to their communities and how to make a lasting impact on the well-being of populations.

The forum will draw on the analysis and journalism of the Healthiest Communities platform, developed by U.S. News in collaboration with the Aetna Foundation, an independent charitable and philanthropic affiliate of CVS Health. The 2020 Healthiest Communities rankings will be featured during the forum.

The program will include discussions on battling gaps in life expectancy based on race and segregation, how employers and investors are making a difference in community health, tackling the maternal mortality crisis, building effective health equity partnerships and the power of data to understand localized risk factors.

Confirmed speakers and moderators include:

David Ansell , M.D. , senior vice president and associate provost for community health equity at Rush University Medical Center

, senior vice president and associate provost for community health equity at Medical Center Bechara Choucair , M.D. , senior vice president and chief community health officer at Kaiser Permanente

, senior vice president and chief community health officer at Kaiser Permanente Carol Cone , CEO of Carol Cone On Purpose and host of "Purpose 360" podcast

, CEO of Carol Cone On Purpose and host of "Purpose 360" podcast David J. Erickson , Ph.D. , senior vice president and head of outreach and education at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

, senior vice president and head of outreach and education at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kim Fortunato , vice president of community affairs at Campbell Soup Company and president of the Campbell Soup Foundation

, vice president of community affairs at Campbell Soup Company and president of the Campbell Soup Foundation Shirley Franklin , former mayor of Atlanta and executive chairman of Purpose Built Communities

, former mayor of and executive chairman of Purpose Built Communities Garth Graham , M.D. , vice president of community health and impact for CVS Health and president of the Aetna Foundation

, vice president of community health and impact for CVS Health and president of the Aetna Foundation Donald Hinkle-Brown , president and CEO of Reinvestment Fund

, president and CEO of Reinvestment Fund Jennie Joseph , executive director of Commonsense Childbirth

, executive director of Commonsense Childbirth Elliott Main , M.D., medical director of the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative

medical director of the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative Caitlin McCarthy , vice president for global philanthropy at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

, vice president for global philanthropy at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Graham McLaughlin , vice president of social responsibility at Optum

, vice president of social responsibility at Optum Rhonda Medows , M.D. , president of population health management at Providence and CEO of Ayin Health Solutions

, president of population health management at and CEO of Ayin Health Solutions Wes Moore , author and CEO of the anti-poverty organization Robin Hood

author and CEO of the anti-poverty organization Anand Parekh , M.D. , chief medical advisor for the Bipartisan Policy Center and a former deputy assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

, chief medical advisor for the Bipartisan Policy Center and a former deputy assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Carmen Perez , senior director for data insights at Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP)

, senior director for data insights at Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP) Donald F. Schwarz , M.D. , senior vice president of program for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

, senior vice president of program for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Seth Serxner , Ph.D. , chief health officer and senior vice president of population health at Optum

, chief health officer and senior vice president of population health at Optum Trenor Williams , M.D. , founder and CEO of Socially Determined

, founder and CEO of Socially Determined Deborah Winshel , managing director and global head of social impact at BlackRock

"At its core, community health relies on the individuals working on the ground," said Kim Castro, editor and chief content officer at U.S. News. "The U.S. News Community Health Leadership Forum convenes public health leaders and their allies to discuss effective ways of improving the local condition of their communities."

The forum will also feature a presentation of the 2020 Community Health Leadership Awards recognizing local leaders across the country who are making incredible strides to improve public health. View the full slate of sessions and speakers and register for the event here.

Media interested in attending the Community Health Leadership Forum should connect with the forum on Twitter and LinkedIn using #USNCommunityHealth.

About U.S. News Live

U.S. News Live builds on more than 85 years of trusted journalism and in-depth data and rankings from U.S. News & World Report, convening forward-thinking executives, decision-makers, policy officials, engaged citizens and other leaders to share promising solutions and best practices. U.S. News created its live events division in 2012 to inspire action on important national and regional issues in healthcare, education, workforce development, community health and more. For more details, please visit: www.usnews.com/events.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

Related Links

https://www.usnews.com

