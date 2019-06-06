U.S. News Unveils Speakers for 2019 Healthcare of Tomorrow Conference

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings, will convene many of the nation's top healthcare executives for the seventh annual Healthcare of Tomorrow leadership forum, scheduled for Nov. 17-19, 2019, at the Marriott Wardman Park hotel in Washington, D.C.

Hospital executives, policymakers, insurers, patient advocates and other health industry leaders will come together for a series of conversations exploring the rapid shifts transforming the healthcare landscape. This year's thematic session tracks will cover the patient experience; value and population health; pediatric priorities; data, measurement and rankings; and marketing, communications and digital health strategy.

Confirmed speakers include:

Jeffrey R. Balser , M.D., Ph.D., Dean, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine ; President and CEO, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

, M.D., Ph.D., Dean, ; President and CEO, Alisahah J. Cole, M.D., Chief Community Impact Officer, Atrium Health

Ceci Connolly , President and Chief Executive Officer, Alliance of Community Health Plans

, President and Chief Executive Officer, John Evans , Chief Executive Officer, Beam Therapeutics

, Chief Executive Officer, Marc Harrison , M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Intermountain Healthcare

, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Howell , M.D., Medical Director for Patient Experience, Mayo Clinic Health System

, M.D., Medical Director for Patient Experience, Sarah Krevans , President and Chief Executive Officer, Sutter Health

, President and Chief Executive Officer, Wright L. Lassiter III, President and Chief Executive Officer, Henry Ford Health System

Larry Merlo , President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health

, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alexandra Morehouse , Chief Marketing Officer, Banner Health

, Chief Marketing Officer, Nick Ragone , Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Ascension

, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Timothy C. Robinson , Executive Vice President and Chief Financial/Administrative Officer, Nationwide Children's Hospital

, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial/Administrative Officer, Ninfa M. Saunders , DHA, President and Chief Executive Officer, Navicent Health

, DHA, President and Chief Executive Officer, Heidi Schwarzwald, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Pediatrics, Texas Children's Health Plan, Texas Children's Hospital

Martin VanTrieste , President and Chief Executive Officer, Civica Rx

, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rachel M. Werner , M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine; Executive Director, Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics, University of Pennsylvania

, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine; Executive Director, Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics, Feng Zhang , Ph.D., James and Patricia Poitras Professor of Neuroscience and Associate Professor, Departments of Brain and Cognitive Sciences and Biological Engineering, MIT ; Core Member, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard

"The complex challenges facing healthcare today are too big to take on alone," said Brian Kelly, editor and chief content officer at U.S. News. "The Healthcare of Tomorrow forum brings some of the leading voices in healthcare together under one roof to share best practices and exchange solutions that will have real-world impact on patients today and in the future."

Keynote sessions will examine everything from the promise of emerging gene-editing technology CRISPR to hospitals banding together to lower drug costs and address shortages. In-depth breakout sessions will cover topics including how providers can tackle the opioid epidemic, address the social determinants of health, incubate innovation, and develop strategic partnerships. Attendees will also get an inside look at the U.S. News Best Hospitals and Best Children's Hospitals rankings. View the full slate of sessions here.

