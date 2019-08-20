U.S. News Unveils the Best Cars for Teens

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Cars for Families and Best Cars for the Money, today unveiled the Best Cars for Teens.

"Inexperienced teen drivers are more at risk for an accident, and the car they drive can either contribute to or help mitigate that risk," said Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "The Best Cars for Teens have top-of-the-line safety features, including accident prevention and crash protection technologies, as well as features that allow parents to track their new drivers. All that tech can not only protect teens but also help them develop safe driving skills."

All 2019 Best New Cars for Teens have available forward collision warning and forward automatic emergency braking. Nearly every winner has lane departure warning – which alerts the driver if the car strays out of its lane – and lane keeping assist, which can help keep the car in its lane. Almost all winners also have teen driver controls or available smartphone apps that send parents alerts when the car goes over a set speed or is driven outside a set geographic area or after a certain time of day. These features allow parents to set limits for teen drivers and have an ongoing conversation with their teens about responsible driving habits.

The 2019 Best New Cars for Teens

The 2019 Best Used Cars for Teens

To be named one of the Best New Cars for Teens, a vehicle has to have the best combination of predicted reliability ratings, crash test scores, available advanced driver assistance features and top critics' recommendations in the U.S. News Best Cars rankings in its price category. To be named a Best Used Car for Teens, a vehicle must be from the 2014 through 2016 model years and have the best combination of dependability and safety ratings, ownership costs, positive reviews from critics when the vehicles were new, and available tech that can help prevent crashes or lessen their severity.

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering advice for researching cars, finding cars for sale near you and getting the best rate on car insurance. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life.

