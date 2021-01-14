U.S. Not Following Science on COVID-19, States Physicians for Civil Defense

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 is continuing to spread despite public health measures such as masks and lockdowns, states Physicians for Civil Defense. Despite their devastating effects on society, there is no evidence that lockdowns work, and a recent natural experiment in Denmark showed that extreme measures affecting 280,000 people had no benefit.

Mass vaccination, now underway, is the great hope, but no let-up in social control measures is on the near horizon. There is no evidence that the vaccines stop transmission, as opposed to reducing symptoms, or that they work against mutating strains.

Have we identified the main sources of spread? Physicians for Civil Defense urges investigation of aerosols, as from toilet flushes, and the use of engineering instead of attempts at tighter social restrictions.

"Engineering solutions are responsible for stopping most pandemics and most of the increases in life expectancies," writes James Conca. "For air-borne viruses, we have created the equivalent of cities with contaminated water and sewage running down the streets. It's a safe bet this will not be the last virus to find this environmental niche and take advantage of it."

Various methods are under development, especially air purification using ultraviolet light, states Physicians for Civil Defense president Jane Orient, M.D., but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) do not recommend them because of lack of published studies.

Once a patient is infected, official guidelines from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) still recommend against early diagnosis and treatment of clotting complications, one of the main causes of death. Their importance was revealed by autopsies not reported until May, Dr. Orient points out. A virally mediated "catch and clump" of red blood cells may be interrupted by treatment with antimalarials or ivermectin, which is also discouraged by experts, she notes.

"While doctors are urged to 'follow the science,' the government-sanctioned research has focused on expensive new drugs and vaccines and neglected these urgent issues," states Dr. Orient.

