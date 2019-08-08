U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) awards Dynanet Corporation contract to support application systems development

ELKRIDGE, Md., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynanet Corporation, serving the federal, state and local governments since 1995, has been awarded a contract by OPM. Dynanet will provide Application Integration and Customization, Application Maintenance and Enhancements, and Application Administration Support. Dynanet will support OPM's Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) National Background Investigations Bureau (NBIB) Information Technology Program Management Office (ITPMO), Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) Support Branch, Operations and Enhancement Support. OPM's OCIO/NBIB ITPMO provides background investigation products and services to NBIB customer agencies. These products and services are then utilized as a basis for making security clearance, suitability, or fitness determinations as required by Executive Orders, other rules and regulations.

"For over 11 years, Dynanet has been supporting OPM on various programs. We are excited to continue our partnership with OPM in support of this mission critical program," Sean Peay, Dynanet Corporation, Chief Executive Officer.

To deliver the OPM EPIC program, Dynanet has partnered with Salient CRGT and Sevatec.

About Dynanet

Dynanet was established in 1995 to deliver exceptional information technology engineering and management services to state and federal governments. At the time, our company's initial focus was on providing IT infrastructure services. Since then, not only has our workforce increased but our services have expanded to fit the needs of the industry. Our mission is to provide system integration services in order to solve complex business problems. We create responsive solutions in the areas of Agile Application Development, Robotic Process Automation, System Engineering, Public/Private/Hybrid-Cloud Infrastructure Operations and Management, Program Management, and Blockchain Enablement. While we understand there is no one-size-fits-all approach, we ensure that you have contact with our key personnel that provide superior knowledge in their technical approaches and solutions.

For more information, please visit Dynanet's website at www.dynanetcorp.com.

