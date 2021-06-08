U.S. Oil Solutions Partners With Resorts World Las Vegas for Environmentally Conscious Restaurant Oil Initiative

"U.S. Oil Solutions is pleased to provide a more sustainable solution to Resorts World Las Vegas. We aim to offer the most cost-effective cooking oil solutions to restaurants, while utilizing a more heart healthy oil for the customer. Our cutting-edge oil filtration technology coupled with a higher quality oil blend that is healthier for the consumer, lasts up to 3 times longer than traditional restaurant oil and is recyclable into bio diesel fuel," said Albert Mack, co-owner of U.S. Oil Solutions.

Currently used in over 100 kitchens in Las Vegas including Caesars and Boyd Gaming properties, the partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas will add 20 additional restaurants to its portfolio, and aid in its continued effort to preserve the environment by increasing its already 400,000 plastic jugs of oil waste saved.

"U.S. Oil Solutions is dedicated to offering consumers top-of-the-line culinary offerings by filtering and recycling cooking oil, providing a more superior oil taste and eliminating used oil containers for restaurant owners," said U.S. Oil Solutions co-owner Bill Jones. "Resorts World is helping us pioneer eco-conscious 'green' oil management programs in Nevada restaurants."

For more information about U.S. Oil Solutions, visit https://www.usoilsolutions.com.

ABOUT U.S. OIL SOLUTIONS

U.S. Oil Solutions has been recognized as Nevada's "Premium Oil Management Company" for restaurants and eating establishments by providing a State-of-the-Art cooking oil micro filtration machine and Total Fryer Management Service.



U.S. Oil Solutions is a green company; our "Green" services naturally preserve the environment by extending the life of cooking oil without jeopardizing the quality of the food with the our state of the art filtration machine, supplying bulk oil and turning waste cooking oil into biodiesel and reducing energy consumption and food waste.

ABOUT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Resorts World Las Vegas is being developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. Resorts World Las Vegas is one of the largest hotel construction sites in the U.S., rapidly moving forward with over 3,000 construction workers on-site daily at the nearly 88-acre site. In partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas will integrate three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which will operate as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas will feature 3,500 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops, and more. The integrated resort will weave time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contacts:

Megan Fazio, Neon PR

702-673-0667

[email protected]

SOURCE U.S. Oil Solutions