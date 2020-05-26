US Online Recruitment Market Analysis 2020 Featuring Key Players CareerBuilder LLC, LinkedIn Corp., Monster Worldwide Inc. and TopUSAJobs.com

DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Recruitment Market in US 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online recruitment market in US is poised to grow by $ 3.52 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. This report on the online recruitment market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The market is driven by the growing use of social media and access to hassle-free job information, rising globalization, and innovations in the hiring process. This study identifies the increase in the use of AI-powered searches as one of the prime reasons driving the online recruitment market in US growth during the next few years. Also, changing dynamics of the recruitment process, and big data applications and the use of analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The online recruitment market in US market analysis include end-user segment



The online recruitment market in US covers the following areas:

Online recruitment market in US sizing

Online recruitment market in US forecast

Online recruitment market in US industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online recruitment market in US vendors that include CareerBuilder LLC, College Recruiter Inc., DHI Group Inc., LinkedIn Corp., Monster Worldwide Inc., OPTnation, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Half International Inc., The Select Group LLC, and TopUSAJobs.com. Also, the online recruitment market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user placement

Recruitment/employers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Job seekers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Industry

Market segments

Comparison by Other1 placement

Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Other1

Customer landscape

Volume drivers - External factors

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Companies Mentioned



CareerBuilder LLC

College Recruiter Inc.

DHI Group Inc.

LinkedIn Corp.

Monster Worldwide Inc.

OPTnation

Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd.

Robert Half International Inc.

The Select Group LLC

TopUSAJobs.com

