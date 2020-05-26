US Online Recruitment Market Analysis 2020 Featuring Key Players CareerBuilder LLC, LinkedIn Corp., Monster Worldwide Inc. and TopUSAJobs.com
May 26, 2020, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Recruitment Market in US 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The online recruitment market in US is poised to grow by $ 3.52 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. This report on the online recruitment market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The market is driven by the growing use of social media and access to hassle-free job information, rising globalization, and innovations in the hiring process. This study identifies the increase in the use of AI-powered searches as one of the prime reasons driving the online recruitment market in US growth during the next few years. Also, changing dynamics of the recruitment process, and big data applications and the use of analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The online recruitment market in US market analysis include end-user segment
The online recruitment market in US covers the following areas:
- Online recruitment market in US sizing
- Online recruitment market in US forecast
- Online recruitment market in US industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online recruitment market in US vendors that include CareerBuilder LLC, College Recruiter Inc., DHI Group Inc., LinkedIn Corp., Monster Worldwide Inc., OPTnation, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Half International Inc., The Select Group LLC, and TopUSAJobs.com. Also, the online recruitment market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user placement
- Recruitment/employers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Job seekers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Industry
- Market segments
- Comparison by Other1 placement
- Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Other1
Customer landscape
- Volume drivers - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Companies Mentioned
- CareerBuilder LLC
- College Recruiter Inc.
- DHI Group Inc.
- LinkedIn Corp.
- Monster Worldwide Inc.
- OPTnation
- Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Robert Half International Inc.
- The Select Group LLC
- TopUSAJobs.com
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/31v2li
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article