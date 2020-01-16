US Patent Office Issues DisposeRx First Patent

SANFORD, N.C., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DisposeRx, Inc. has received its first patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office. The patent number is U.S. 10,532,385 and covers DisposeRx's at-home medication disposal packets.

"While being in patent-pending status has not hampered our operations or growth in any way, receiving our first patent is obviously monumental for our organization," said Denis Connaghan, DisposeRx Chief Financial Officer. "Our product is unique in the market, yet it is also simple and effective, which is why almost 50% of retail pharmacies are our customers."

William Simpson, President of DisposeRx commented, "Our late founder and chief executive officer, John W. Holaday, PhD, worked diligently on the formulation and patent with co-inventors Marcus Schestopol, Donald Treacy, Edward Rudnic and Beth Burnside. We regret that John did not see this come to fruition prior to his passing in October 2019 but extend our most sincere congratulations to the other scientists and know John would be immensely proud."

Additional pending and future patent applications are expected to further protect DisposeRx's valuable inventions.

About DisposeRx Packets

DisposeRx at-home medication disposal packets are comprised of materials that are FDA-approved for oral medications and provide a simple, convenient and effective solution for the disposal of unused or expired medications. The active ingredient in the medication is chemically and physically sequestered in a polymer gel when water and the DisposeRx powder are added to a prescription vial and shaken. Patients can use the patented product with pills, tablets, capsules, liquids and powders and can then throw away the vial in the household trash.

About DisposeRx, Inc.

DisposeRx, Inc., a North Carolina-based company, is dedicated to decreasing the risks of drug diversion, overdoses, accidental poisonings and antibiotic resistance by facilitating medication management behavior change and eradicating the misuse of leftover medications. DisposeRx's patented drug disposal packets and education programs are currently available at almost 50% of retail pharmacies and through 90% of the wholesale pharmacy and medical distributors across the nation. For more information, visit DisposeRx.com.

