U.S. Personal Finance Software Market by Product and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Personal Finance Software Market by Product (Web-based Software and Mobile-based Software) and End User (Small Businesses Users and Individual Consumers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026



The U.S. personal finance software market size was valued at $232 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $343 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2026.



Personal finance software is a tool designed to integrate the financial data of a user and segregate this information to deliver a desired analytical output for improved financial planning. This software tool utilizes a variety of financial data as input and can be implemented for varied tasks such as financial transactions, bank records management, investment tracking, budget management, portfolio management, and others. In addition, it possesses the capability to manage monetary transactions and payrolls by helping an individual manage monthly expenses efficiently.



Upsurge in adoption of this software among small or home business users drives the growth of the market. It helps the small or home businesses to easily manage their funding and business operations, as it enables effective planning and management of the inflow and outflow of monetary funds.



Rise in need for advanced financial tools, technological advancements related to new product development, and availability of low-cost products boost the growth of the U.S. personal finance software market. However, lack of awareness regarding personalized financial products and services as well as availability of open-source solutions are expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, increase in adoption of personal finance software among industry verticals is anticipated to create numerous opportunities for market expansion. For instance, the U.S.-based bitcoin provider, Coinbase forged a union with Mint, a web-based personal finance software provider, from Intuit, to allow clients track their Bitcoin holdings.



The U.S. personal finance software market is segmented based on product and end user. On the basis of product, the market is classified into web-based software and mobile-based software. By end user, it is divided into small businesses users and individual consumers.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The study provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. personal finance software market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

? A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2018 to 2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

? An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the trends in U.S. personal finance software market.

? Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product

• Web-based Software

• Mobile-based Software



By End User

• Small Businesses Users

• Individual Consumers



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Quicken Inc.

• Buxfer, Inc.

• CountAbout Corporation

• doxo Inc.

• IGG Software, Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Moneyspire Inc.

• Personal Capital Corporation

• Qapital, Inc.

• You Need a Budget LLC



