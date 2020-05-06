U.S. Pest Protection Ranked Among Top 25 Largest Family-owned Businesses in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Well known Nashville publication, the Nashville Business Journal, has ranked U.S. Pest Protection among the Top 25 Largest Family-owned Businesses in Nashville.

The Nashville Business Journal is Tennessee's most popular & reputable, leading business news source. The notable Middle Tennessee publication is known for its business-worthy news, reviews, guides, blog posts, recommendations, business tips, and email newsletters. The business news reporting company is also notorious for offering networking and award events to connect people with opportunities to grow their business.

U.S. Pest was ranked #21 by the Nashville Business Journal out of hundreds of Middle Tennessee businesses. Rank position is determined and based on qualified Nashville-area, family-owned companies by 2019 revenue. The demographic radius of businesses included in this poll include the following Middle Tennessee counties: Davidson, Sumner, Wilson, Rutherford, Williamson, Dickson, Montgomery, Cheatham, & Robertson Counties.

With an average of 100 people per day moving to the greater Nashville area, U.S. Pest Protection has become the city's favored Pest Control & Termite Protection company. U.S. Pest has become one of the pest control industry's most successful private, family-owned businesses in the country. With a sought-after 'customer service isn't dead' attitude, plus the talents of the company's ever-growing marketing team, this brand has become a national pest control sensation. The company's brand messaging sends a strong message to consumers that U.S. Pest professionals are there for their customers and communities, as protectors of humanity, bound to do whatever it takes to protect public health for families, pets, homes, and businesses.

Some of U.S. Pest's largest commercial businesses that they proudly protect and serve include Beretta USA, Bridgestone Arena, Bridgestone Americas Corporate HQ Tower, Cracker Barrel Corporate, First Tennessee Park (Home of Nashville Sounds Baseball), Ford Ice Center, Pinnacle Bank, and many more. The commercial division of U.S. Pest is continually growing and taking on new clients and partnerships every week. Tennessee Governor, Bill Lee, his company partnered with U.S. Pest before he became governor. Lee Company is a proud partner of U.S. Pest, as well as the Nashville Predators and the Nashville Sounds.

An interactive digital list of the Largest Family-owned Businesses in Nashville is available and listed below, including: the year founded, percentages owned by owner & family, number of family members working for the company, and total employment count company wide.

https://www.bizjournals.com/nashville/subscriber-only/2020/05/01/largest-family-owned-businesses-in.html

