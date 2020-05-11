U.S. Pet Market Outlook 2020-2021: Market Implications and Future Sales Projections Amid COVID-19 Crisis

DUBLIN, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Pet Market Outlook, 2020-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pet industry stands out as famously recession-resistant, coming through 9/11 and the Great Recession of 2008 relatively unscathed. Moreover, all four of the pet industry product and service sectors - pet food & treats, non-food pet supplies, veterinary services, and non-medical pet services - come into the crisis on a firm footing.



Perhaps the timeliest edition of the annual U.S. Pet Market Outlook ever, this report focuses on the current and expected impact of the coronavirus pandemic across all areas of the market, projecting future retail sales and trends in light of the coronavirus crisis.

Among the key predictions:



Sales declines and slowdowns across all market sectors, with non-medical pet services (including boarding/daycare) taking the sharpest hit, and pet food holding up best as a must-have staple with a strong healthcare component.

A further surge in online shopping for pet products, as pet owners flock to the Internet for home delivery or curbside/parking lot pickup from brick-and-mortar pet stores and veterinarians.

A sharp uptick in adoption of and reliance on veterinary telehealth services such as those offered by GuardianVets, PetCoach, and TeleVet.

A private-label surge as cash-strapped pet owners facing months if not years of economic uncertainty, and a demand-driven uptick in store-brand production.

A silver lining of increased dog and cat ownership among households eager for the emotional support and physical comfort pets provide in this stay-at-home era.

The report evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns across the full spectrum of the market, including pet food, veterinary services, non-food pet supplies, and non-medical pet services (grooming, boarding, training, pet insurance).



This report forecasts market size and growth for each category (2019-2024), examines new product activity, surveys retail channel trends including cross-channel shopping vs. shopper loyalty, and analyzes trends and shifts in the needs of today's pet parents. The report tabulates pet product sales channel by channel and projects channel shares through 2024, taking into full account the accelerated swing toward online purchasing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and presenting before-and-after market projections by retail product or service sector.





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Foreword: Assessing Coronavirus Pandemic Impacts on the Pet Industry

Market Trends

Industry Trends

Retail Trends

Pet Ownership Trends

Companies Mentioned



Walmart

PetIQ and Essentials PetCare

Walgreens

CVS

Petco

PetSmart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cxd1b0

