U.S. Pet Medications Market Report 2021 with Primary Focus on Parasiticides Including Flea/Tick and Heartworm Prevention

Posting double-digit sales growth 2020 - the largest single-year increase in the past decade - the pet medications market not only navigated the COVID-19 pandemic but continued to thrive, given increased focus on pet health and wellness and the surge in pet adoption and acquisition brought on by the pandemic.

Ending 2020 with $10.8 billion in sales, up nearly 13% from 2019, the pet meds market initially faced an uphill battle given the closures of vet clinics and retail stores, threats to production and supply lines, and economic hardship that could have potentially translated into reduced consumer spending on pet care.

None of these factors were enough to offset the fact that pet owners - committed to their own health and wellness - were equally determined when it came to keeping their pets safe and sound, leading to above-average growth in key pet medication segments including prescription and over-the-counter parasiticides.

The veterinary sector - long the primary sales channel for pet medications - managed to exceed expectations and ended the year with higher-than-average growth by leveraging "concierge" pet drop-off/pick-up services and remote treatment options such as telemedicine.

At the same time, the pandemic drove overall pet product sales further online, and pet medications were no exception, with 16% of retail sales occurring over the internet, fueled by the "right place at the right time" presence of new market components including Chewy's Rx compounding service and TractorSupplyRx, as well as the continued success of WalmartPetRx and Petco's online pharmacy.

Pet Medications in the U.S., 7th Edition examines these and other opportunities for growth in the pet medications market, with a primary focus on parasiticides including flea/tick and heartworm prevention, which are broken out at multiple levels including by product type, animal type, and prescribed vs. OTC.

The discussion extends to market-shaping developments in areas including prescription pain management, vaccines, and cancer drugs and over-the-counter first aid products, with numerous images illustrating marketing and product trends.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Trends

Scope and Methodology

Market Size & Composition

Market Outlook

Looking Ahead

Competitive Overview

Retail Trends

Prescription Products

Prescription Products Share of Market

Marketer Profiles

Marketing and New Product Trends

OTC Products

OTC Pet Medications Share of Market

Marketing and New Product Trends

Consumer Trends

Pet Population and Pet Ownership Trends

Pet Acquisition in Response to COVID-19

Pet Medication Purchasing Patterns by Product Type

Pet Medication Purchasing Patterns by Channel

Market Opportunities

Opportunity 1 - Increased Focus on Health and Wellness

Opportunity 2 - Pet Population Boom

Opportunity 3 - Senior Pets

Opportunity 4 - Omnichannel Marketing

Opportunity 5 - Autoship and Subscriptions

Opportunity 6 - Felines

Opportunity 7 - Veterinary Sector Growth

Opportunity 8 - New Products Fueled by Generics and Patent Expiration

Opportunity 9 - Affordability

Opportunity 10 - Combo Products

Market Trends

Chapter Highlights

Scope and Methodology

Market Definition

Product Regulation

Report Methodology

Market Size & Composition

U.S. Retail Sales of Pet Medications Approach $11 Billion in 2020

in 2020 Share of Sales by Animal Type

Share of Sales by Distribution Channel

Pet Medications Sales by Pet-Owning Household

Share of Sales by Product Type

Parasiticide Sales by Type

Market Outlook

COVID Has Positive Impact on Pet Medications Market

Increased Focus on Health and Wellness

COVID Economy Impact on Pet Owner Spending Mindset

Pandemic Fuels Pet Population Boom

Innovation Spurred by Cost, Convenience, and Safety

Veterinary Sector Rebounds After COVID Shutdowns

Pet Medications Sales Shifting to Online Platforms

Parasiticide Use Hindered by Product Confusion, Perception of Risk

Aging, Overweight Pets More Likely to Require Medication

Competition from Supplements and Pet Food/Treats

FDA Adds Product to Isoxazoline Warning

COVID-Related Ivermectin Abuse

Looking Ahead

Pet Medication Sales to Reach Nearly $15 Billion by 2025

Competitive Overview

Prescription and OTC Marketers

M&A and Investment Activity

Global and U.S. Conglomerates Dominate Pet Medications Market

Generics Increasing Competition and Spurring Innovation

Retail Trends

Veterinarian Top Destination for Pet Meds Purchases

E-Commerce Attracts New Participants

Pet Specialty Brick & Mortar Stores Focus on OTC Medications

Prescription Products

Chapter Highlights

Prescription Products Market Share

Prescription Products Account for Three-Fourths of Pet Medications Market

Marketer Profiles

Dozens of Marketers Participate in Prescription Pet Medications Market

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Elanco

Merck Animal Health

Virbac

Zoetis

Marketing and New Product Trends

Parasiticides

Flea and Tick Products

The Heartworm Market

Combination Products

Broad Spectrum Wormers

Vaccines and Other Drugs

OTC Products

Chapter Highlights

OTC Pet Medications Account for 23% of Market

Marketer Profiles

OTC Marketers Focus on Parasiticides, First Aid Products

Central Garden & Pet

Ceva Animal Health

Hartz Mountain Corp.

PetIQ

Vetoquinol

Marketing and New Product Trends

Parasiticides

Table Examples of Leading Over-the-Counter Flea/Tick Brands, 2021

Flea and Tick Products

Broad Spectrum Wormers and Mite Treatments

First Aid Products

Natural Products

Consumer Trends

Chapter Highlights

Pet Population and Pet Ownership Trends

Pet Ownership Rates

From Smaller Dogs to Medium

Age of Dog and Cat Population

Pet Acquisition in Response to COVID-19

Surge in Pet Acquisition and Adoption

First-Time Pet Owners

Multiple Pets, Multiple Types of Pets

COVID Motivators for Pet Acquisition

Pet Population Churn

Pet Acquisition by Generational Cohort

Pet Gifting for Winter Holidays 2020

Pet Medication Purchasing Patterns by Product Type

Purchasing Rates by Product Type

Two-Thirds of Dog or Cat Households Use Parasiticide Products

Tablet/Oral Medications Now Most Popular Type

Oral Flea/Tick Medication More Popular Among Dog Owners

Parasiticide Usage by Number, Age of Pets

FRONTLINE Most Frequently Used Flea/Tick Brand

Demographics by Parasiticide Type

Demographics for Parasiticide Brands

Pet Medication Purchasing Patterns by Channel

Vet Clinics Most Frequently Used Channel for Pet Meds Purchases

APPA Data Show Similar Purchase Patterns

Shopping Patterns by Channel

Convenience Prime Motivator for Online Purchases

Comfort Level, Convenience Driving Factors in Vet Clinic Purchases

Parasiticide Purchase Patterns by Channel

Share of Spending on Pet Medications by Channel

