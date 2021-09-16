U.S. Pollution Mask Industry to 2026 - Players Include 3M, Honeywell International and Prestige Ameritech Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Pollution Mask Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States pollution mask market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Pollution masks are increasingly being used as partial face covering to filter out pollutants and other harmful air-borne infections. Pollution masks protect the user from direct exposure to dust, pollen, heavy smoke, allergens, etc. The atmospheric air in certain parts of the United States is highly polluted as a result of the expanding vehicle fleet, growing construction activities, and heavy industrial discharge. This has led to an increasing prevalence of several diseases, such as asthma, ischaemic heart disease, stroke, COPD, lung cancer, etc. Owing to this, there has been a significant rise in the demand for pollution masks across the residential, industrial, and commercial sectors in the United States.



The market has also been driven by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. The United States currently represents one of the world's worst affected countries from the pandemic with around 1.1 Million infections and nearly 64,000 deaths by the end of April 2020. The rising consumer concerns, coupled with preventive measures against COVID-19, have bolstered the demand for pollution masks in the United States. Furthermore, the increasing amount of NOx emissions from road vehicles, aviation, power generation, and marine sectors has further catalyzed the demand for pollution masks in the country.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Kimberley-Clark Corporation, Vogmask (Ohlone Press LLC), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Foss Performance Materials, Prestige Ameritech, Makrite, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 United States Pollution Mask Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of Covid19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Disposable

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Reusable

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Breakup by Filter Type

7.1 Particulate Filter

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Gas and Odor Filter

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Combination Filter

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Breakup by Particulate Matter

8.1 PM 0.3

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 PM 1

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 PM 2.5

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 PM 10

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Breakup by Standard Ratings

9.1 N95

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 N99

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 N100

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 P95

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 P100

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Institutional Sales

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.3 Market Forecast

10.2 Retail Sales

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Major Types

10.2.2.1 Offline Sales

10.2.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2.2 Online Sales

10.2.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 Market Forecast



11 Breakup by Region

11.1 Northeast

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Midwest

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 South

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 West

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profile of Key Players

16.3.1 3M

16.3.1.1. Company Overview

16.3.1.2. Business Portfolio

16.3.1.3. Financial Analysis

16.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 Honeywell International Inc.

16.3.2.1. Company Overview

16.3.2.2. Business Portfolio

16.3.2.3. Financial Analysis

16.3.2.4. SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 Kimberley-Clark Corporation

16.3.3.1. Company Overview

16.3.3.2. Business Portfolio

16.3.3.3. Financial Analysis

16.3.3.4. SWOT Analysis

16.3.4 Vogmask (Ohlone Press LLC)

16.3.4.1. Company Overview

16.3.4.2. Business Portfolio

16.3.5 Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

16.3.5.1. Company Overview

16.3.5.2. Business Portfolio

16.3.5.3. Financial Analysis

16.3.5.4. SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 Foss Performance Materials

16.3.6.1. Company Overview

16.3.6.2. Business Portfolio

16.3.7 Prestige Ameritech

16.3.7.1. Company Overview

16.3.7.2. Business Portfolio

16.3.8 Makrite

16.3.8.1. Company Overview

16.3.8.2. Business Portfolio

