U.S. Polo Assn. Announced as 2019 District Cup Diplomatic Sponsor at Historical National Mall Polo Event in Washington D.C.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), announced it will serve as Diplomatic Sponsor for the 2019 District Cup, an annual polo event held on the National Mall at West Potomac Park in Washington, D.C. Scheduled for Saturday, June 22, the event will benefit The Trust for the National Mall's Campaign to Rebuild the U.S. Park Police Horse Stables. U.S. Polo Assn. will provide custom designed performance jerseys for all four teams participating in the event that include representation from the United States and Mexico.

"We are honored to be part of such an important cause that supports our equine partners who provide such a valuable service as well as the sport of polo," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing. "In polo, the speed, power, beauty, commitment and compassion these equine athletes provide to the sport and the special relationship they have with their polo player partners are cherished. Also, to have this event on the National Mall in our nation's capital is also very special as we approach the July 4th holiday."

To build excitement and awareness of the 2019 District Cup, organizers have planned a number of event activities. On Friday, June 21, there will be a Player Jersey Ceremony from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. at Flash DC. Open to the public, no ticket required, it's an opportunity to meet the players as they receive their official U.S. Polo Assn. game day jerseys.

On game day, two U.S. vs. Mexico polo matches will be held from approximately 12 – 3 p.m.

"This event is a wonderful opportunity for the sport of polo to help raise funds for the refurbishment of the U.S. Park Police horse stables," said Robert Puetz, CEO of USPA. "I am honored to have been asked to play in the match and support this worthy cause right here in the heart of our nation's capital."

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States founded in 1890, making it one of the oldest sports governing bodies. With a global footprint of $1.7B and worldwide distribution through 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 166 countries worldwide.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and the exclusive worldwide licensor for the USPA's global licensing program. USPAGL is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. USPAGL also produces global broadcasts to bring the sport of polo to consumers and sports fans around the world including the GAUNTLET OF POLO, the sport's new high-goal $1M prize money series.

