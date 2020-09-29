U.S. Polo Assn. Launches 2020 Fall Collection

Brand Gets Cozy, Goes Back to Basics and Puts Focus on its Authentic Connection to the Sport

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand for the United States Polo Association (USPA), has launched its 2020 Fall Collection while celebrating the 130th Anniversary of the USPA. The collection features classic American styling remixed with seasonal elements and autumn staples, all drenched in deep, warm colors. This, alongside mini campaigns that focus on celebrating both the brand's rich history and its future, is the focus for Fall 2020.

During these unprecedented times, U.S. Polo Assn. shot its campaign differently than those previously, with social distancing, on-site PPE and locations close to home. Ultimately, the shots were just as timeless and iconic, with the beautiful backdrops of the majestic Port Mayaca Polo Club in Okeechobee, Fla., alongside polo ponies ready to play, and Villa Vizcaya on Biscayne Bay in Miami, Fla., with its breathtaking architecture, extensive Italian Renaissance gardens, native woodland landscape and historic grounds.

U.S. Polo Assn.'s global shoot featured both polo players and models while giving the feel of crisp air, the smell of a collegiate book, and the crunch of leaves beneath your feet. U.S. Polo Assn.'s Fall 2020 Collection features golden hues, bright pops of blue, and rich, earthy reds. The brand also introduces an elevated nuance to color this autumn, with brushed textures, traditional plaids and washed denim that pair perfectly with the natural elements of this seasonal palette. Layered looks, sweaters and sweatshirts have us all embracing the fall chill, and U.S. Polo Assn. gets even more chic with accessories like leather belts and chukka boots that evoke heritage and depth.

New colors, patterns and fabrics take this season to the next level, offering the flexibility to go from warm to cool and day to night effortlessly. Of meaningful note, U.S. Polo Assn. did not leave out staples like timeless denim, oxfords and sweaters but simply added a refresh that raises the bar on basics. The brand just made them even better with proprietary stretch technology offering long-lasting recovery and proprietary denim made with sustainable fabrics, low impact dyes, and little to no water.

"In a challenging year that brought less styles from most retailers, later seasonal launches, and few capsule collections, U.S. Polo Assn. was able to pivot and bring consumers what they want right now - a fun, back-to-basics approach," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPAGL, who manages the multi-billion dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Our classic, sport-inspired, American styling offers comfort and a relaxed sensibility that's always ideal for work-from-home, back-to-school and beyond."

As the official brand of the United States Polo Association, and in celebration of the USPA's 130th milestone year, U.S. Polo Assn. has also launched a commemorative logo that is now available on certain products. The authentic connection between the brand and the sport of polo uniquely embeds a piece of history in every piece of U.S. Polo Assn. apparel.

Further, the brand re-invigorated its "Live Authentically" tagline throughout the fall season as an overarching campaign theme. Both on and off the field, U.S. Polo Assn. invites those who wear the brand to Live boldly. Live passionately. Live proudly. And always, Live Authentically.

"In times of uncertainty, our brand stands out as one with sports roots dating back to 1890 but with a style and message that are firmly focused on living today and looking forward to tomorrow," added Prince.

The collection is available now at U.S. Polo Assn. stores, at partner department stores and at uspoloassnglobal.com.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States, and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a global footprint of $1.7 billion and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 180 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the 5th largest sports licensor and 38th overall in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors", U.S. Polo Assn. now takes its place alongside such iconic sports brands as National Football League, and National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

For further information contact:

Stacey Kovalsky - Senior Director, Global Communications

Phone +001.561.790.8036 - E-mail: [email protected]

Photos Available Upon Request

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.jpg

SOURCE U.S. Polo Assn.

Related Links

https://uspoloassn.com

