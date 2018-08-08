U.S. Polo Assn. Partners With the Federation of International Polo as 2018 FIP European Polo Championship Official Apparel Supplier

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL), the official licensing arm and national broadcaster of the United States Polo Association (USPA), announced that U.S. Polo Assn. will be the Official Apparel Supplier of the 2018 FIP European Polo Championship. This high-profile event will be hosted by the Federation of International Polo (FIP), the international governing body who oversees the sport of polo on an international level.

USPA Global Licensing Inc.

The tournament will be held at Villa a Sesta (VAS) Polo Club located in Tuscany, Italy beginning Sept. 20 with the finals taking place on Sept. 30. The tournament will include ten national European teams for men and another four for women, recognizing a champion for each gender. U.S. Polo Assn. will be providing all of the tournament apparel for the teams, umpires and event staff, as well as an on-site pop-up shop experience for consumers and sports fans.

"We have an amazing partnership with FIP that is having a major impact on the sport of polo while also building brand awareness for U.S. Polo Assn. around the world," commented USPAGL President & CEO, J. Michael Prince. "The FIP European Polo Championship is yet another example of our authentic connection and commitment to the sport of polo, as well as an opportunity to engage consumers around the world."

In 2017, U.S. Polo Assn. announced a multi-year partnership to be the Official Apparel Supplier for FIP while also broadcasting FIP tournaments to a global audience, targeting 250 million households across 70 countries on Eurosport and Dsport focusing on Europe, Asia and India.

The President of FIP, Nicholas Colquhoun-Denvers, noted that the FIP European Championship is intended to grow the popularity of the sport throughout Europe and attract future players. "One of FIP's goals is to drive awareness of the sport of polo and tournaments like the European Championship achieve that goal. Partnering with world-class brands like U.S. Polo Assn. help to support our goal of giving the sport global visibility while providing different ways for consumers to engage with this exciting game."

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States founded in 1890, making it one of the oldest sports governing bodies. With a global footprint of $1.6B and worldwide distribution through 1,000 U.S. Polo Assn. stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 166 countries worldwide.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and the exclusive worldwide licensor for the USPA's global licensing program. USPAGL is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Additionally, USPAGL also produces global broadcasts to bring the sport of polo to consumers and fans around the world.

For further information contact:

Shannon Stilson - Senior Director, Marketing

Phone +001.561.227.6994 – E-mail: sstilson@uspagl.com

Visit our website at www.uspolo.org

#USPOLOASSN

#LIVEAUTHENTICALLY

SOURCE USPA Global Licensing Inc.