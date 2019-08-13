U.S. Polo Assn. Ranked 4th Largest Sports Licensor and 36th Overall in License Global Magazine's List of Top 150 Global Licensors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) announced that U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), was listed as the 4th largest global sports licensor and 36th overall in License Global magazine's prestigious list of top 150 global licensors. The brand jumped six spots in the overall rankings thanks to a record year in 2018 on all fronts. U.S. Polo Assn. reached $1.7B in retail sales, achieved double-digit growth, and expanded its footprint to include 166 countries and 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores worldwide.

USPA Global Licensing Inc.

"To be recognized on such an esteemed list as the 4th largest global sports licensor and 36th overall is truly an honor and shows the hard work and dedication of our teams around the world to achieve these results," said J. Michael Prince, President & CEO of USPAGL. "To have U.S. Polo Assn. and the sport of polo mentioned in the same breath with iconic sports brands such as Major League Baseball, National Football League, and National Basketball Association is very special. Our focus on executing the long-term strategic plan and elevating the global presence of our brand has been critical in our ability to climb the ranks and be part of this elite peer group."

Billing itself as a study that "accounts for retail sales of licensed merchandise across all major sectors of business, from entertainment to sport, food and beverage, corporate brands, fashion, art and design, non-profits and much more," License Global's Top 150 list is a Who's Who of licensing titans. To be considered for inclusion, each brand or corporate entity must submit retail figures based on worldwide sales of licensed merchandise. In addition, License Global's editors do their own independent vetting and verification, by consulting industry sources, annual reports and financial documents. The world's largest brand remains The Walt Disney Company at $54.7B in retail sales.

Below is the list of top sports licensors and their respective rankings:

#10 Major League Baseball

#16 National Football League

#17 National Basketball Association

#36 U.S. Polo Assn.

#37 NFL Players Association

#42 National Hockey League

#49 NASCAR

#52 WWE

#54 PGA Tour

#77 Major League Soccer

U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States founded in 1890, making it one of the oldest sports governing bodies. With a global footprint of $1.7B and worldwide distribution through 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 166 countries worldwide.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and the exclusive worldwide licensor for the USPA's global licensing program. USPAGL is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. USPAGL also produces global broadcasts to bring the sport of polo to consumers and sports fans around the world including the GAUNTLET OF POLO, the sport's new high-goal $1M prize money series played on U.S. Polo Assn. Field.

