U.S. Postal Service Announces Healing PTSD Semipostal Fundraising Stamp

Tens of millions of Americans will experience PTSD in their lifetimes. Today, the nation is increasingly dedicated to compassionately treating this mental health issue.

While post-traumatic disorders have long been a subject of study, PTSD was not officially added to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, a widely used reference guide published by the American Psychiatric Association, until the late 20th century.

The condition develops in some children and adults who have survived a traumatic event. Experiences such as a natural disaster, car accident, physical or sexual assault, abuse, and combat, among others, can trigger PTSD.

When the Healing PTSD semipostal stamp becomes available, it will be sold for 65 cents. The price includes the first-class single-piece postage rate in effect at the time of purchase plus an amount to fund PTSD research. By law, revenue from sales of the Healing PTSD semipostal stamp — minus the postage paid and the reimbursement of reasonable costs incurred by the Postal Service — will be distributed to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Semipostal Authorization Act, Pub. L. 106–253, grants the U.S. Postal Service discretionary authority to issue and sell semipostal stamps to advance such causes as it considers to be ''in the national public interest and appropriate.'' Under the program, the Postal Service intends to issue semipostal stamps over a 10-year period, with each stamp to be sold for no more than two years. The Alzheimer's semipostal stamp, issued Nov. 30, 2017, was the first. The Healing PTSD semipostal stamp is the second. Additional discretionary semipostal stamps have not yet been determined.

Under the Act, the Postal Service will consider proposals for future semipostals until May 20, 2023. The Federal Register notice outlining this program can be found at the following url: www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/FR-2016-04-20/pdf/2016-09081.pdf .

Proposals will only be considered if they meet all submission requirements and selection criteria. They may be submitted by mail to the following address:

Office of Stamp Services

Attn: Semipostal Discretionary Program

475 L'Enfant Plaza SW, Room 3300

Washington, DC 20260–3501

Suggestions may also be submitted in a single Adobe Acrobat (.pdf) file sent by email to semipostal@usps.gov . Indicate in the Subject Line: Semipostal Discretionary Program.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shop , by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

National Contact: Roy Betts

202.268.3207

roy.a.betts@usps.gov

Local Contact: Philip Bogenberger

704.492.9405

philip.j.bogenberger@usps.gov

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

