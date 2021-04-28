U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors to Meet May 7

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors will meet in open session on May 7, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Board is expected to discuss the following items:

Call to Order and Opening Remarks of the Chairman Remarks of the Postmaster General and CEO Approval of Minutes Committee Reports Quarterly Financial Report Quarterly Service Performance Report Approval of Tentative Agendas for August Meetings Adjournment

The public is welcome to listen to a live audio webcast of the meeting (no in-person attendance) at http://about.usps.com/who/leadership/board-governors/briefings/welcome.htm. Three hours after the conclusion of the open session meeting, a recorded audio file will be available for listening. In compliance with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, the audio webcast will be open-captioned.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

