U.S. Postal Service Celebrates the Great Outdoors With New Forever Stamps

"The American people have been blessed with an amazing country 'from sea to shining sea,' a vast nation with a Great Outdoors of national parks and splendid monuments. This Great Outdoors is also accessible to all Americans to explore and enjoy millions of acres of parks, beaches, rivers, lakes, deserts, snow-topped mountains and every landscape you can imagine," said Barger.

"I encourage all Americans to order these magnificent Enjoy the Great Outdoors stamps. Let these miniature works of art inspire you to explore our great land as you mail messages of friendship and love to the people in your life you cherish. These beautifully designed Forever stamps serve as a reminder of all the glory and majesty in our great land and America's Great Outdoors."

"This wonderful collection of stamps takes us on a journey to the Great Outdoors and the endless opportunities for recreation and inspiration available in the natural world, including in national parks in every state," said Vela, exercising the authority of the National Park Service director.

The stamp art depicts five scenes of various outdoor activities — building a sandcastle, hiking, cross-country skiing, canoeing and biking. In these hand-sketched and painted designs, artist Gregory Manchess uses light and shadow to evoke a sense of wonder for these remarkable landscapes.

Surrounding the pane of 20 stamps is a painting showing trees and the bank of a body of water. The small figures of a canoe in the water and a man standing ashore holding an oar are visible at the top of the selvage. The title "Enjoy the Great Outdoors" appears right above the pane of stamps in white lettering. Art director Derry Noyes designed the stamps.

These stamps are available today at Post Office locations nationwide and at usps.com/outdoors. News of the stamps is being shared using the hashtag #GreatOutdoorsStamps.

The abundance of natural resources in the United States provides endless opportunities for appreciating nature. National and state parks, nature preserves, placid lakes, sandy beaches and much more offer landscapes for many outdoor activities. Whether you prefer an adrenaline-fueled bike ride, a picturesque hike or a scenic paddle, there is something for everyone outside.

Being outdoors reminds us to slow down and appreciate the natural beauty that surrounds us. It's also good for us. Spending time in nature can provide many health benefits, which include lowering blood pressure, reducing stress and increasing energy levels. Overall, a connection to the great outdoors improves our well-being — physically and mentally.

Nature is vast and remarkable. By experiencing our world, we come to better understand both our role in it and how we can each take care of our shared lands. Take a hike, ski a slope, build a sandcastle and enjoy all that the great outdoors has to offer.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase Enjoy the Great Outdoors stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shop, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. The stamps are being issued as Forever stamps and will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

