U.S. Postal Service, Clorox, Google, UPS, Walmart Top List Of Americans' Most Essential Companies During Covid-19

The Essential 100 rates companies based on their resolve, integrity, responsiveness and permanence.

What is clear from the survey is corporate America is seen as part of the solution today, rather than the problem, as was the case during the 2008 financial crisis.

"When they needed it the most, Americans put their trust in the business community to help them through COVID-19," said John Gerzema, CEO of The Harris Poll. "We've seen widespread approval of the corporate response to the pandemic – whether pivoting to different goods and services, reinforcing supply chains, or seeking cures for the deadly virus."

The survey also shows that the reputation of companies during COVID-19 has improved in every sector and that trust in business is at a high.

