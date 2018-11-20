U.S. Postal Service Letters FROM Santa Program Provides Santa's Personalized Response to Your Child's Letter

Have your child write a letter to Santa and place it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole . Later, when alone, open the envelope and write a personalized response. Insert the response letter into an envelope and address it to the child. Add the return address: SANTA, NORTH POLE , to the envelope. Affix a First-Class Mail stamp to the envelope, such as one of the new holiday stamps. Place the complete envelope into a larger envelope — preferably a Priority Mail Flat Rate envelope — with appropriate postage and address it to: North Pole PostmarkPostmaster4141 Postmark Drive Anchorage, AK 99530-9998

"Letters from Santa" must be received by the Anchorage, AK, postmaster no later than Dec. 15. Santa's helpers at the Postal Service will take care of the rest.

Tips

To save paper, write Santa's response on the back of your child's letter. If you keep them together, your child will also be able to recall what he or she wrote.

When responding as Santa, make the response as personal as possible by highlighting your child's accomplishments over the past year, for example, helping around the house, receiving good grades in a particular subject at school or participating in community service activities.

This is a great activity to do at Thanksgiving that the whole family can enjoy, including parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and other caregivers.

The Letters from Santa program adds to the excitement of Christmas and is ideal to interest children in letter writing, stamps and penmanship.

A large variety of holiday themed postage stamps is available for purchase at Post Offices locations, online at usps.com and by toll-free phone order at 1-800-STAMP-24 (1-800-782-6724).

Additional information can be found at usps.com/holidaynews.

