U.S. Postal Service Reveals Addition to 2020 Stamp Program

This release celebrates the American spirit of innovation with a pane of 20 stamps featuring five different designs, each representing an area in which U.S. scientists and engineers have made significant contributions: computing, biomedicine, genome sequencing, robotics and solar technology. Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamps, choosing a detail of an existing photograph for each.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide. Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1–ounce price. A variety of stamps and collectibles also are available at ebay.com/stamps.

Information on ordering first-day-of-issue postmarks and covers is at usps.com/shopstamps under "Collectors."

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and usps.com/postalfacts.

Contact: Kim Hallums

(C) 202-803-1758

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

Related Links

http://www.usps.com

