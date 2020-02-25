U.S. Postal Service to Issue Maine Statehood Forever Stamp March 15
Feb 25, 2020, 14:37 ET
AUGUSTA, Maine, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
What:
The U.S. Postal Service celebrates the 200th anniversary of Maine statehood with a new Forever stamp. Maine became the 23rd state on March 15, 1820.
The picturesque rocky coastline of Maine has long inspired the imagination of writers and artists. American painter Edward Hopper (1882-1967) was among the many prominent artists who sought the tranquility of the state's coastal towns during the summer. His painting "Sea at Ogunquit" (1914) captures the rugged beauty so characteristic of Maine and is being represented on the stamp, which art director Derry Noyes designed.
The stamp dedication event will be part of the Maine Statehood Day Ceremony activities.
Who:
Michael J. Elston, Secretary of the Board of Governors, U.S. Postal Service
Janet Mills, Governor, State of Maine
Matthew Dunlap, Secretary of State, Maine
When:
Sunday, March 15, 2020, 1 p.m. EDT
Where:
Augusta Armory
179 Western Ave.
Augusta, ME 04330
RSVP:
Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to RSVP at usps.com/mainestatehood.
Background:
Maine celebrates its bicentennial in 2020, but its history of human habitation dates back some 12,000 years to the earliest Native Americans, who are now part of the Wabanaki Confederacy. During the Colonial period, Maine territory was disputed between Massachusetts Bay Colony and French Acadia, who sought allies among and warred against Native Americans. Following the Revolutionary War and ratification of the U.S. Constitution, the District of Maine remained part of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Maine became an independent state on March 15, 1820. Portland, the state's largest city then and now, served as the capital until 1827 when the seat of government moved to Augusta, a more geographically central location.
Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
