U.S. Postal Service to Issue Wild Orchids Forever Stamp Feb. 21

What: The U.S. Postal Service celebrates the beauty of Wild Orchids with stamps of flowers that grow in the United States. The stamp art highlights photos taken by photographer Jim Fowler. Art director Ethel Kessler designed the stamps.









Each stamp features a photograph of one of these nine species: Cypripedium californicum, Hexalectris spicata, Cypripedium reginae, Spiranthes odorata, Triphora trianthophoros, Platanthera grandiflora, Cyrtopodium polyphyllum, Calopogon tuberosus, and Platanthera leucophaea. Within the booklet, each stamp design is featured twice. The Wild Orchids stamps will be issued with 10 stamp designs in booklets of 20 and coils of 3,000 and 10,000.









The stamp dedication ceremony is free and open to the public. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtags #OrchidStamps and #FlowerStamps.







Who: Jakki Krage Strako, U.S. Postal Service chief customer and marketing officer and executive vice president







When: Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, 11 a.m. EST







Where: The American Orchid Society Library at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden 10901 Old Cutler Road Coral Gables, FL 33156







RSVP: Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to RSVP at usps.com/wildorchids.







Background: Orchids are beloved by plant experts and casual flower lovers alike for their gorgeous colors, unusual look and delicate features.









Part of the largest family of plants on Earth, orchids grow in many climates and thrive under a variety of conditions. There are more than 30,000 species of wild orchids in the world, with more than 100 species native to North America.









Many orchids native to North America are endangered or threatened, making sightings in their natural environment increasingly rare. These striking flowers are native to damp woodlands and numerous organizations across the country are working to preserve their habitats. Orchids also thrive in cultivated gardens or as houseplants.









Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.









The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.









