U.S. Postal Service Tops List Again as Americans' Favorite Federal Government Agency

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans' opinion of the U.S. Postal Service remains highly positive, according to the results of a new survey. The Pew Research Center survey released April 9 shows an overwhelming 91 percent of respondents have a favorable view of USPS, higher than any other federal agency.

Pew Research Center conducted the poll March 24-29, contacting 1,013 U.S. adults to gauge their opinion of federal government operations. Republicans and Democrats expressed very similar favorability ratings of the Postal Service, a consensus not replicated in their opinions of any other agency.

"Postal Service employees continuously display a remarkable commitment to public service," said Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan. "It is rewarding to see Americans' appreciation of the Postal Service reflected in this new survey, especially as our employees continue to provide an essential service, including the delivery of vital mail and packages to every community during the coronavirus pandemic."

Since 1990, Pew Research Center has provided nonpartisan information on social issues and public opinions, depicting demographic trends that have shaped America and the world.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

